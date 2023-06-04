Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Gary Levine had always admired the sandwich boards often stationed outside small cafes and restaurants, heralding the ever-changing daily specials, perhaps offering a fun message, all the while beckoning passersby to stop in.

“I’ve always felt that when you see these boards ... when it’s cold outside they’re warm and inviting,” Levine said. “I’ve always wanted to do something to create that warmth for myself.”

So, soon after he moved into his home in the 2400 block of Floyd Avenue in the Fan District in early 2020, he set out a sandwich chalkboard on the sidewalk in front of his house. On it, he wrote a simple question — he forgets now exactly what it was — and left a box of chalk, an invitation for passersby to write responses.

He didn’t quite know what to expect, but there was a nagging feeling things might not go well.

“I thought, ‘My neighbors are going to hate me, the thing is going to be vandalized, and it’s going to be stolen,’” Levine recalled.

In more than three years, none of those things has happened.

Instead, much to Levine’s delight, after a couple of months the sandwich board began to catch on and has become a popular attraction, as people have filled the board many days with funny, poignant and almost always thoughtful replies to the questions.

“It’s just really renewed my faith in humanity,” Levine said last week, sitting on his front porch, a place he rarely occupies during the day so as not to seem like he’s hovering as the chalkboard is only a few feet away.

There’s been virtually no abusive language or efforts to stir the pot by unnecessarily injecting hot topics — “people just self-policing,” he says — and he is amazed “how more broadly people think than I do,” even when just using a few words.

Levine began setting out the sandwich board at the beginning of COVID-19. Though the pandemic had nothing to do with why or when he started, he said it’s probably helped make it something of a neighborhood phenomenon as people started walking more and craved connection with others while usual outlets of interaction were shut down.

Going on 3 ½ years, Levine still puts the sandwich board out every day, weather permitting.

People stop to read the question of the day and the replies and sometimes write their own (the chalk has been replaced by liquid markers, and rope lights draped around the edges of the board add a nice touch, particularly for evening passersby). Some pause even longer to leaf through the notebooks containing pictures of the previous days’ boards. At the end of each day, Levine shoots photos of both sides of the board before erasing what’s been written so as to start the next day with a different question and a clean slate.

He also posts daily pictures on Instagram, which he started doing only after asking for the opinion of participants — by posting a question on the board, of course. Should he or shouldn’t he?

“Everybody said ‘yes,’” Levine said, “’but don't remove the notebooks.’”

On the day I visited, the prompt of the day was, ”The last thing delivered to your house.” Nearby resident Morrie Piersol happened by that day, as he often does, and wrote, “R.T.D.” (as in Richmond Times-Dispatch). Good answer!

Piersol is, in fact, the person who told me about the sandwich board and how he’s been seeing it — and writing on it — for years on his daily walks.

“I walk on Floyd all the time, and it just appeared one day, and I thought it was great,” Piersol said. “It’s the sweetest thing.”

He enjoys reading what others write, which comes from “different places,” and makes him think, “Who are these people?”

“It tells you a little bit about them, but the rest of it is a mystery,” he said.

Piersol doesn’t write on the board every time he passes by, but when he does, he often takes a photo of the entire board, and texts it to his family along with, “Which one?”

“They can usually tell which one is mine,” Piersol said.

Levine, 61, a certified public accountant who works from home, lived in the suburbs before moving to Floyd, where he knew not a soul. That’s not why he started doing the board — “people tell me I am the least likely person to be a CPA because I do stuff like this,” he said with a laugh — but it’s certainly served as quite a good icebreaker as far as letting neighbors know he’s there. He’ll look out in the evening and notice a small group of people gathered around the board, chatting about the replies.

Coming up with worthy questions is the most challenging part of the whole deal, he said. The question on Sundays is always, “What are you most grateful for?” On the first of each month, he’ll ask, “What memorable event is happening for you this month?” Otherwise, the questions are all over the place.

A couple of weeks ago, he asked people to identify the oldest piece of technology in their home.

“I got to see how old people were by the question,” he said. “Mine is a 1934 cash register. Other people wrote, ‘Nintendo.’”

The questions often reveal something more. Sometimes he writes, “How are you doing today?” or “How’s your mental health today?” The answers, which are never accompanied by names, can be honest — and empathetic.

If someone writes, “I’m not doing well,” others will follow with, “Hang in there” and “You’re going to be OK.”

“People sort of support each other on the board, depending on what kind of question that’s out there,” Levine said.

Some mornings, Levine says he wakes up and doesn’t much feel like putting out the board, but then he thinks of the people who tell him they look forward to it every day, and he comes up with a new question and does it all over again. He says with a laugh he’s come to view the board as “service work” in the community “so I need to do it.”

Which is not to say there’s nothing in it for him. There’s something gratifying about the board filling up with thoughtful replies.

“It’s really been very spiritual for me,” he said. “I truly believe that in a weird way, this is my life’s calling. For everything else that I do and try to help people ... this is what my higher power has brought me here to do at this moment. I truly believe that.

So, he has no plans to stop. If he were to ever sell the house, he joked, he might have to include a clause in the contract that the new owner would have to continue setting out the sandwich board. Then they, too, might know the “warmth” Levine has found, as he said with a laugh, “without having to go into the restaurant business.”

