Lohmann: Deep in the heart of suburban Henrico, a pet cemetery with a long history

Tucked away at the end of a suburban street in western Henrico County is a small cemetery, an intriguing piece of local history: a 2-acre field of graves, decorated with an occasional bouquet of flowers and headstones bearing the names of those interred at their final earthly resting place: Gigi and Boots, Sweat Pea, Rusty and Bonnie Boops, Skippy, Kippy and Tippy, Peanut and Snoopy and Taffy Tu-Tu.

Among many, many others.

Thousands of family pets have been buried at Pet Memorial Park since it was founded, amid controversy, going on 90 years ago. The cemetery has changed hands over the years and has never been a profitable business, but even as the neighborhood has developed around this once-rural plot of land, the cemetery has held steadfast to its mission: provide a place for people to honor their pets in the manner they wish.

“That’s the worst feeling in the world when you lose your pet,” said Marsha Rodgers, who, along with her husband, Allen, acquired Pet Memorial Parks LLC in 2016. “Not everybody wants to cremate their pet. It gives them another option. Being able to do this brings them a little bit of comfort, makes them feel a little more at peace. That’s why I do it.”