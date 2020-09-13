Lohmann: Despite segregation, she secured her education and was 'always a teacher'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’ve reached the age where the obituaries are a daily must-read for a number of reasons, including 1) to make sure I’m not in them; and 2) to become acquainted with people I wish I would have known.

People such as Mattie F. Roane.

Even before I read of Roane’s passing last month, a reader had alerted me to her obituary.

“Ms. Roane is someone with a special story you might write a feature column about some time,” he wrote.

So, here it is.

Roane died in August at age 96 after a long, full life, including 30 years as a teacher and curriculum specialist for Richmond Public Schools. She also had been active in the community as a member of First African Baptist Church, as a Girl Scout leader and as a longtime member of the League of Women Voters. She also owned her own dressmaking shop.

Roane, of course, grew up during segregation and attended Maggie Walker High School, which was named for the pioneering Black businesswoman whom Roane had actually seen as a child growing up in Jackson Ward. As a student at the relatively new school, Roane was selected as an honorary “Miss Walker.”