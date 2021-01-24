Lohmann: Despite the pandemic, a Sundance debut for local filmmaker

As she anxiously awaited word on whether her film would be accepted into the Sundance Film Festival, Melody C. Roscher braced herself with … total pessimism?
“There’s almost nothing you can do but sit and wait after you send them the movie … [and] I just sat and waited and told myself there was no way I was getting in,” Roscher said with a laugh. “Then, when I got rejected, I would be like, ‘Yeah, that’s correct, I knew that already.’”
But it didn’t go that way at all. A festival official phoned to let her know her “White Wedding” — which she wrote and directed — was accepted into the festival’s short films program. It will be screened on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. EST, and because the Utah-based festival is online this year because of COVID-19, anyone can buy a ticket to watch.
Saying she is happy and proud doesn’t quite cover it.
“They called me, and I was so effusive. I think they were like, ‘Just let me get off the phone with this woman,’” she said. “There are so many other festivals you can show it at, but this is the festival I wanted to premier at. It’s a community of filmmakers I love. I felt the film would be best represented there for its first viewing. Around Thanksgiving they told me I was in, and to keep it quiet until they made the press announcement.”
Which, of course, was almost as difficult as the original anticipation. Not letting on to family and friends about something this cool was … well … she danced around her house instead, until she could spread the news.
It’s been an interesting trip for Roscher, 36, who lives in Richmond’s East End and grew up here. She graduated from James River High, and got her first hands-on experience with filmmaking during high school at a summer program at Tim and Daphne Maxwell Reid’s New Millennium Studios in Petersburg. She was always obsessed with movies and how they’re made — walking around with a camcorder even before that — and that summer sealed the deal.
She worked part-time jobs at Joe’s Inn and the Great Big Greenhouse and later O’Toole’s Restaurant and Pub — and set her sights on New York University’s Tisch Film Program — and nothing else.
“I wasn’t going to college if I didn’t get in,” she said.
She did, and wound up living in New York for many of the next 17 years, building a career as a freelance producer, making commercials and films. This is not her first brush experience with Sundance, as she’s served as producer of a half-dozen indie films, such as “Christine” and “James White” that were accepted for screening at the festival (“Martha Marcy May Marlene” was screened at both Sundance and Cannes in 2011), but this is the first time she’s gotten there as a director and writer.
“It’s different for sure,” said Roscher, who was splitting time between New York and Richmond for the past couple of years but has been living in Richmond full-time since COVID. “As a producer [of other people’s work], you’re definitely always anxious and excited about how people will receive the work … but it doesn’t compare to the feeling when you’re the creative author of something.”
“White Wedding,” a 10-minute film, was shot last February over two harried days — “We really needed three days,” she says with a laugh — at Virginia House in Windsor Farms. It was good the film was made when it was. A few weeks later, COVID ground much of the world to a halt.
The setting of “White Wedding” is a racially tense Southern wedding, as a biracial bride has the opportunity to confront her estranged Black father after accidentally hiring his wedding band to perform. The story has some autobiographical underpinnings as Roscher is biracial, which made her feel “very rare” growing up in the 1990s.
“I don’t think I ever met another biracial kid until I left Virginia,” she said.
“Growing up a in a city that felt very racially divided and … feeling isolated in many ways from the Black community and having that be a real sadness for me — all of those things are real things that ended up in one way or another in the short.”
The film is a drama, Roscher said, but it features moments of levity. She enjoys the work of filmmaker Noah Baumbach, who has a talent for telling “very serious stories but there’s always something funny happening. That’s the kind of tone I was aiming for.”
“White Wedding” is something of a launching pad for a full-length feature film that will explore similar themes. That project is still in development, but she hopes Sundance will serve as an introduction to investors, producers and actors who might help her bring that dream to fruition. Such a platform can be important for directors of color, particularly women, because of the misguided, though often entrenched, notion “that we don’t know how to do this job as well as a man or a white man.”
Despite whatever cards Roscher may have stacked against her, she has this going for her on the set and otherwise: “She stands her ground,” said her sister, Deanna Lorianni.
“Melody is a creative, driven individual,” said Lorianni, co-founder of Zuula Consulting, a communications firm based in Richmond. “She’s been that way her whole life.”
The theme of “White Wedding” showcases Roscher’s talent for “aligning emotion with creative intellect,” said Lorianni, who was one of the extras in the film. “I think it’s great timing for Melody to be back here as our city is so creative, and she fits right in.”
So, it’s on to Sundance — at least online — for Roscher. She will miss the audience reaction and all that goes with an in-person film festival, but she’s grateful Sundance is still happening at all — and grateful that her film is part of it.
“I think most of the artists who are making really good work that is leading into a career in filmmaking, their films go through Sundance,” she said. “There are a couple of international film festivals that I can say that about as well. But in the United States, that’s the festival where your work goes if you’re going to do something. It doesn’t mean there aren’t other ways of getting things done, but to be recognized [at Sundance] makes you think you’ve done something right.”
