Lohmann: Despite the pandemic, a Sundance debut for local filmmaker

As she anxiously awaited word on whether her film would be accepted into the Sundance Film Festival, Melody C. Roscher braced herself with … total pessimism?

“There’s almost nothing you can do but sit and wait after you send them the movie … [and] I just sat and waited and told myself there was no way I was getting in,” Roscher said with a laugh. “Then, when I got rejected, I would be like, ‘Yeah, that’s correct, I knew that already.’”

But it didn’t go that way at all. A festival official phoned to let her know her “White Wedding” — which she wrote and directed — was accepted into the festival’s short films program. It will be screened on Thursday, Jan. 28 at 10 a.m. EST, and because the Utah-based festival is online this year because of COVID-19, anyone can buy a ticket to watch.

Saying she is happy and proud doesn’t quite cover it.