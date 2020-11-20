Lohmann: Escaping the tedium, this Northside family sold their house, bought an RV and hit the road.

They purchased a 30-foot-long motor home (with a 20-foot-long car trailer) before the house sold, so all that was left was learning how to park it. And fill it with gas. Serious maneuvering was required through the gas station parking lot, but all was fine – once he figured out which side of the RV’s fuel-filler door was on.

Another early test came on their first “dry run,” a camping trip to Twin Lakes State Park near Farmville in October. They left Richmond later than they had hoped and arrived at the park after dark, in the pouring rain, without a handy campground map. Yet Dan eventually finessed his way into their campsite, and then hooked up to the electric and water service. All while it was still raining. Hard.

“It’s like he’s been driving these things his entire life,” Liz said.

He hasn’t, of course, and neither has the family done long-distance traveling quite like this (“I’ve driven across the country, but it was to get from A to B,” Liz says. “It wasn’t to meander.”) And they’ve not done anything resembling this sort of campground living or whatever it is they’ve settled on calling what they’re doing. “Dan keeps calling it ‘camping.’ I keep correcting him. I don’t camp,” Liz said with a laugh.