Lohmann: Falling leaves a holiday tradition

Don’t get me wrong, I like trees, and I like shade. But an annual crop of dead leaves is not the only downside.

We’ve lost a couple of trees in storms: one crashed onto our house, the other, mercifully, fell in the opposite direction and landed in the street. We’ve had to remove a number of others that were dead or dying and had become threats to the house.

You would think removing a significant number of trees over the years would greatly reduce the leaf-fall in the yard, but you would think wrong. The remaining trees seem to rally in the memory of their fallen brethren (and sistren?), growing taller and sprouting even more leaves to drop to make up for the losses.

So, the arrival of Thanksgiving every year means not only the return of television commercials featuring luxury cars festooned with bows as holiday gifts, depicting people who must lead lives I can’t even imagine, but also signals the annual kickoff of my leaf work.