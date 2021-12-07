Lohmann: Falling leaves a holiday tradition

One of the unexpected pleasures of working from home — and I use “pleasures” in the most insincere sense — is being able to watch the leaves fall. Looking out the window from my office set-up in our former dining room, I can watch them fall in real time.
And fall and fall and fall.
If “watching grass grow” is a description of boredom, “watching leaves fall” is a suggestion of torment.
(On the other hand, the sight of descending leaves truly delights our indoor cat, who stands at the window transfixed for long periods of time, mesmerized by the leaves as they float to the ground. Then again, she doesn’t have to rake them.)
I certainly enjoy the vivid autumn splendor as much as anyone, but even during those enchanting days of October I can’t help but see beyond nature’s vibrant handiwork and look ahead with dread as to what comes next.
We have arrived at next: a blizzard of falling leaves and what the snow-casters might call a “significant accumulation.”
So as we hurtle headlong into December, all the leaves are brown — to borrow a line from “California Dreamin’” — and most are down, but not all. Some of our oaks stubbornly hang on to their leaves until deep into the winter. There is a scientific reason for this, but I can’t help but think there’s also some spite involved.
We’ve lived in our house for more than 30 years: children have been born and grown up; we’ve gone out and seen the world and then come back; we’ve experienced good times and tough times, weathered droughts and tropical storms and, for goodness sakes, even a pandemic. Much has changed in our lives, but one thing hasn’t.
Autumn leaves.
And, for me, gathering them has become a sort of (twisted) holiday tradition. I rake and mow them; bagging them just seems like more work, and distributing them throughout the yard, though in mulched form, seems good for the soil. Then I repeat the exercise several times before spring arrives.
We don’t have what you might call “acreage,” but we do have lots of trees: oaks, poplars, dogwoods, a few hickories, a pine here or there, (bless the pines: I love pine straw) as well as many azaleas and other shrubs, which makes the process of cleaning up the thick mounds of leaves even more challenging.
Part of our neighborhood was carved from woods, beginning almost 50 years ago, and many of the trees were intentionally saved, which we thought was really nice when we moved here. Back then, I used to jokingly refer to new, treeless subdivisions, somewhat derisively, as “Kansas.” I’ve come to modify my view, and come autumn every year I now think it might not be so bad to live on the edge of a windswept wheat field.
Don’t get me wrong, I like trees, and I like shade. But an annual crop of dead leaves is not the only downside.
We’ve lost a couple of trees in storms: one crashed onto our house, the other, mercifully, fell in the opposite direction and landed in the street. We’ve had to remove a number of others that were dead or dying and had become threats to the house.
You would think removing a significant number of trees over the years would greatly reduce the leaf-fall in the yard, but you would think wrong. The remaining trees seem to rally in the memory of their fallen brethren (and sistren?), growing taller and sprouting even more leaves to drop to make up for the losses.
So, the arrival of Thanksgiving every year means not only the return of television commercials featuring luxury cars festooned with bows as holiday gifts, depicting people who must lead lives I can’t even imagine, but also signals the annual kickoff of my leaf work.
The work, as anyone with a tree and a rake knows, leans far more toward the drudgery end of the scale, but over the years I’ve come to appreciate the tedium. I wouldn’t say it’s fun to spend hours gathering leaves — in fact, I won’t say it’s fun — but you can kind of lose yourself in the moment, which is a good thing at a time when so much of the world seems weird and wrong. Better, I guess, to just rake and mow than to fret and fume.
I can’t deny feeling a tiny sense of accomplishment when I’m done for the day after a solid shift of raking and mulching, and the place looks presentable.
Until the wind blows and the next round of leaves drift down.
So, happy holidays?
