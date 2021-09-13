Lohmann: Families of soldiers lost in 1962 plane disappearance want their loved ones' names on Vietnam Veterans Memorial, and a Michigan senator is boosting their cause

I contacted Marler again last week to let her know that Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan had reintroduced a bill to require the Department of Defense to authorize inclusion of the names of the 93 soldiers on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. This has been a point of contention among the victims’ families, who have been seeking this for years. The soldiers’ names have been left off the wall because they were not in a combat zone when their plane went missing.

She became emotional when she heard the news. “The tears just started, and they wouldn’t stop till I was preparing dinner,” she texted me, noting the recent news from Afghanistan and the comparisons to Vietnam had brought what happened in 1962 back into her thoughts. “Gratitude is what I feel that someone is willing to still take a stand for what is right.”