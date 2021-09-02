Lohmann: First a marathon in all 50 states, and now this ...

The last time I wrote about Paul Mellor was in 2004, and he had recently completed a personal quest to run a marathon in each of the 50 states.
It took him 17 years to complete the pursuit: his first marathon was the old Richmond Newspapers Marathon in 1987; he ran a marathon in his 50th state, Louisiana, in late 2004 in Baton Rouge.
Now, another 17 years later, Mellor, who will turn 63 in October, just finished another impressive tour of America: he rode his bike across the country on the TransAmerica Trail – from Yorktown to Astoria, Oregon – and then for good measure tacked on an additional 400 miles to visit a friend in British Columbia. A total of about 4,700 miles in a little more than three months.
If all of that isn’t enough, along the way he was chased by dogs in Kentucky, was grazed by an 18-wheeler in Illinois (he says it was actually his fault) and awoke to a grizzly 100 yards from his campsite one morning in Grand Teton National Park. (He safely headed off on his bike soon after.)
As a professional speaker on memory skills, he also conducted a half-dozen webinars from the road.
“I'd shave, comb my hair, and put on a dress shirt,” he told me.
A dress shirt? While biking across the country?
“I just rolled it up, and, by golly, that thing was a wrinkle-free shirt,” he said. “It surprised me every time I rolled it back out.” It helped, though, he said with a laugh, that “they couldn’t see it very well when I was on the camera.”
Mellor, who lives in Chesterfield, departed in mid-May and just returned home last week. When we chatted by phone on Tuesday, he said he was still getting used to being home.
“It seems weird to be looking out my window and not moving my legs,” he said.
Mellor comes from an active family. He grew up in Rhode Island, playing hockey and baseball, and he picked up running during college in North Carolina. One brother played professional hockey and another is a well-known rock- and ice-climber. His parents took their family on cross-country trips and kept a map of the United States on the wall next to the kitchen table.
“I still love looking at a map,” he says, “and I enjoy knowing what’s down the road.”
A goal – such as running a marathon in every state or pedaling across the country – simply “keeps the juices going,” he said.
When he first got into cycling a few years ago, he experienced the same nuisances as anyone else on a bike – a sore seat and aggravating traffic – but he grew to enjoy it. Once he discovered the Virginia Capital Trail, he was seriously hooked, though he felt constrained by the path’s 52-mile length. While pedaling the Cap Trail, he would encounter people with too much gear for a day ride and ask where they were going: “Across the country,” came the replies.
He set off May 20 from his home in Chesterfield, pedaling to Yorktown, where he dipped his tire in the York River to officially start his trip, turned around and headed west again.
Along the way:
-He averaged about 65 miles a day, pedaling more than 100 on a few occasions.
• Slept atop picnic tables, in baseball dugouts and even on rodeo bleachers. He stayed in hotels a few times.
• While on the trail, he was contacted by the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas to give a talk at its annual conference in early August, so he parked his bicycle at a bike shop in Baker City, Oregon, took a bus to Boise, Idaho, and caught a flight to San Antonio (and purchased socks, pants, belt and a shirt, so as to not look like he’d been riding a bicycle for more than two months, which he had been at that point). After the conference, he flew back to Boise, bussed to Baker City and resumed his ride.
• He started out diligently seeking out bananas and other healthy foods. By Colorado, though, he was more focused on searching for ice cream cones. He lost 10 pounds during the trip.
Even though COVID-19 was surging through parts of the country during his travels, Mellor had been vaccinated long before he left, and ran into no issues.
Some of his best memories were of the fellow cyclists he met along the way, as well as strangers handing him water bottles on hot days or picking up his check at roadside diners or just chatting him up when he stopped.
“Where do the nicest people live?” he asked rhetorically. “They live everywhere.”
What’s momentous goal is next on his agenda?
His sons have suggested triathlons; he’s thought about canoeing the Mississippi River.
“Of course, as I’m saying this, I’m relaxing at home in a very comfortable chair."
He’s got some time to think about it.
After visiting his friend in Canada, he returned to Seattle and flew home with his boxed-up bicycle, which he dropped off at a Richmond bike shop to be reassembled. When did he need it back, he was asked?
“No rush,” he replied.
(804) 649-6639