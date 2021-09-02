Lohmann: First a marathon in all 50 states, and now this ...

He set off May 20 from his home in Chesterfield, pedaling to Yorktown, where he dipped his tire in the York River to officially start his trip, turned around and headed west again.

Along the way:

-He averaged about 65 miles a day, pedaling more than 100 on a few occasions.

• Slept atop picnic tables, in baseball dugouts and even on rodeo bleachers. He stayed in hotels a few times.

• While on the trail, he was contacted by the Sheriffs’ Association of Texas to give a talk at its annual conference in early August, so he parked his bicycle at a bike shop in Baker City, Oregon, took a bus to Boise, Idaho, and caught a flight to San Antonio (and purchased socks, pants, belt and a shirt, so as to not look like he’d been riding a bicycle for more than two months, which he had been at that point). After the conference, he flew back to Boise, bussed to Baker City and resumed his ride.

• He started out diligently seeking out bananas and other healthy foods. By Colorado, though, he was more focused on searching for ice cream cones. He lost 10 pounds during the trip.

Even though COVID-19 was surging through parts of the country during his travels, Mellor had been vaccinated long before he left, and ran into no issues.