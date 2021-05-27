Lohmann: For a grieving husband, a friend sheds his locks and beard – and raises $80k for the couple’s 4-year-old’s college fund

With all the pain and grief he’s been through in recent weeks, Brekan Kohlitz found himself in a most unlikely and oddly comforting position the other evening: standing on a porch in The Fan, giving one of his best (and shaggiest) friends a haircut and a shave.

Kohlitz, who lost his wife, Ashleigh, 34, on May 13, found the support from all of the recent gatherings of family and friends and, yes, even the barbering, “uplifting in ways that were very unexpected.”

“People say it, and I’m trying to do it: There’s so much to be grateful for,” Kohlitz said Thursday. “The friendships I have … are just unbelievable.”

Ashleigh Kohlitz died after a seven-year battle with brain cancer, which was diagnosed only weeks before they were married in 2014. Instead of a honeymoon, Ashley underwent surgery and treatment at the University of Virginia’s Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center.

I wrote about Ashley and Brekan three years later as Ashley, during a period of stable health and clean scans, was about to give birth to their son, Caden, whom they described as “a miracle.”