Lohmann: For a Midlothian family, a year of living on a boat and cruising the East Coast

It’s been one year since Rob and Kristen Kaplan sold their house in Midlothian and most of their belongings, packed up their four children and dog, bought a boat and headed for the water.

They viewed the dramatic lifestyle change as a chance to reset their family life and priorities — and have a really good time, of course — and it’s worked out just that way.

When I asked how a year cruising along the East Coast has been, Kristen said one measure are the 365 sunsets (give or take, depending on the weather) they have enjoyed.

Without the outside distractions that seem to come with their usual day-to-day life, sunsets have become a daily highlight.

“At some point, we’ll need to get the kids back to land life and a more traditional environment,” Kristen said, but for now the family is savoring “this special time together where the kids notice sunsets and they’re grateful for the smallest things.”

Like strong internet signals, long showers and fresh apples — all sometimes being a little hard to come by when you’re offshore.

I caught up with the Kaplans by video-call the other day from the flybridge of their boat as they were docked at a marina in West Palm. They’ve dropped anchor in various locations along the East Coast for the past year, as well as the Florida Keys, the Gulf of Mexico and the Bahamas.

In South Carolina, they anchored along the Intracoastal Waterway, basically in a creek surrounded by a seagrass island with alligators, dolphins and herons moving all around them while Rob and Kristen sipped their morning coffee.

“Just surreal before getting on Zoom calls,” she said with a laugh.

They generally stayed fairly close to shore, but occasionally ventured into the open ocean. The first time they spent the night out there, they went about 65 miles offshore. No internet, no cell service, no nearby vessels. It was “a bit terrifying,” Rob said, as he had never piloted a boat at night in the open water.

“But it was fine,” he said. “It was beautiful.”

While on the night watch with the boat on automatic pilot, Kristen lay down on the bow and listened to the water rushing by and gazed at the stars overhead, glittering with astonishing clarity without any light pollution.

“I grabbed the two oldest kids around 11 p.m. and pulled them outside … and we just looked at the stars together,” she said. “I will always remember that moment.”

Rob and Kristen have enjoyed owning a boat for years, but their travels were typically limited to long weekends on the Chesapeake Bay or in the North Carolina sounds. They dreamed of turning their hobby into a full-time lifestyle, maybe when they retired, they thought.

But the pandemic opened their eyes to opportunity: They were working remotely for their jobs (Rob is an attorney, Kristen is a senior manager at CarMax), the kids, ages 5 to 14, were in virtual school and their usual activities — soccer, swimming, music lessons — went on hiatus when so much of the world shut down. So, instead of everyone going in different directions and eating dinner as a family maybe one night a week, they were suddenly together all of the time.

“It was kind of a wake-up moment,” Kristen said, making them think: “Maybe this is how it’s supposed to be.”

As they reflected on how they might recalibrate their lives, they rethought the timing of their living-on-a-boat dream: Why not now?

A year into the pandemic, they uprooted their lives and took the plunge, so to speak, swapping their 7,000-square-foot house for a 70-foot trawler, a 35-year-old boat that cruises not much faster than a sailboat — perfect, they said, for slowing down and enjoying the journey.

They stashed their unsold belongings in a 10x10 storage space unit and at the end of March 2021, they drove to Florida in a U-Haul — with kayaks, paddleboards and whatever else they would need for their new life — to take possession of the boat. They named their new home Changing Course.

Though the Kaplans were recreational boaters, it was a steep learning curve going to living full time on such a large vessel (“Like drinking from a firehose learning to steer the boat, care for the boat and maintain it,” Kristen says) and a little intimidating. She noted the boat has a “full, walk-in engine room.”

“Definitely some sleepless nights wondering, ‘What have we bitten off?’” she said.

Besides acquainting themselves with the boat itself and becoming adept at ocean navigation as well as determining tides, winds and weather in general, they had to become amateur mechanics. When something went wrong in their recreational days, they would simply take the boat back to the marina and “call the people to fix it,” Rob said.

Now, Kristen said with a laugh, “We’re the people.”

“If something goes wrong and we’re anchored out, we have to be able to fix it enough that if it’s not fixed it’s at least operational enough to get us where we need to get it fixed,” Rob said.

Unlike when they used to take weekend excursions on the water, they no longer have a residence on land to return to, so the boat is it, and, as Kristen said, “Things have really serious consequences.” Everyone has chores that are critical to the family’s comfort and safety. Eight-year-old Daisy is charge of the water tank.

“If she forgets to check and we run out of water … there are serious implications to not having water,” Kristen said with a laugh. “The kids really had to learn to step up.”

In addition to their home-schooling, they’re learning to read charts, communicate with other vessels, and, as Caroline, 11, mentioned when she joined the call, scrub the decks, which is on the agenda for that afternoon. Despite that, she’s enjoyed life on the boat and all that goes with it — such as swimming with sharks (she and her mom were in a cage) and learning to drive the boat’s 13-foot dingy.

“I don’t want to leave the boat,” Caroline said, though she does look forward to being closer to friends again.

Their employers have been extremely supportive, Kristen said, and Rob added that in some ways, his working remotely from a boat has been less distracting and, as a result, more efficient. And they are not completely untethered from their old life. Rob and Kristen have traveled back to Richmond multiple times for work (and have a dedicated satellite on the boat for seamless access to clients and colleagues). The kids have all traveled back to their old neighborhood occasionally and were even back last Halloween as the boat was near Virginia before they headed south again for the winter.

Their oldest, Will, who turned 14 on Sunday, returned solo for an appointment with his orthodontist and wound up staying when he contracted COVID, forcing him to stay with friends for a while, which he didn’t really mind as he’s been the least enthused about the boating life.

The rest of the kids have taken to it well, and even Jäger, the family’s black Lab, is all in. He loves to swim, though he doesn’t like jumping off the boat, as he did inadvertently one time while chasing pelicans.

“He doesn’t chase them anymore,” Kristen said.

As you would expect, occasional frustrations bubble up with everyone in relatively close quarters, but Rob and Kristen make a point of trying to get the kids off the boat every day to play in the water or, if they’re docked, to go into town and visit a museum or some other destination so as to give everyone a little space. For much of the trip, the Kaplans have hosted a series of family friends, who have helped with those sorts of activities and the home-schooling.

“We’ve been very fortunate on this trip,” Rob said. “We’ve had very little in the way of true trials and tribulations.”

While Rob and Kristen wouldn’t mind living on a boat full time, they know realistically that needs to wait until the kids are grown. They expect to head north in the coming weeks and return to a more traditional life on land — at least for now. But they hope to return with valuable lessons they’ve learned on the water.

“This has been by far the best and most difficult thing our family has ever done,” Kristen said. “My hope is our kids will walk away knowing they’re capable of more than they ever thought possible and understand the beauty that comes from stretching oneself.”