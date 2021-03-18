Lohmann: For a year, this Bon Air woman has shared a window on our pandemic world

The inspiration for all of this – besides the time on her hands at the outset – was Italy, one of the worst-hit countries early in the pandemic. She saw images of Italians writing messages on their windows to the outside world.

“I was like, ‘Well, I could do that here,’” Ball said.

And so she has, bringing smiles and building a connection with her neighbors (and beyond) during a time when the world wasn’t funny and so many felt so isolated.

“2020 took away so much,” wrote one member of the Real Housewives of Bon Air Facebook group where Ball started posting pictures of her windows with a searchable hashtag: #PANDEMICWINDOWS. “Bonnie made sure it didn’t take our good humor.”

WE HAVE BEEN TRYING TO REACH YOU ABOUT YOUR CAR’S WARRANTY

“Pandemic Windows has become part my morning coffee routine,” wrote Suzanne Young. “ Bonnie's posts every morning have inspired the full range of emotions from laughter to bittersweet tears. I appreciate her wit and her honesty throughout this crazy year. “

WINDOW JOKES ARE CLEARLY BETTER THAN DAD JOKES