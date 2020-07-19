It’s easy to lose track of time when you’re on a cross-country road trip, particularly when you’re in Arizona in the summer and parts of the state are on Daylight Saving Time but most of it isn’t.
Which is why Jordan O’Donnell was calling an hour later than he had proposed.
I was afraid he had run into problems on the road; he simply thought it was still 1 o’clock where he was. (In fact, it was 2 p.m.)
Actually, the day before, there had been “a little mishap” in his modest caravan of a modified old school bus and a pair of other vehicles pulling trailers.
“A tire blew out, and were sending sparks down the road,” he said matter-of-factly, noting all was well once the tire was replaced and the journey continued. “For the most part, it’s been awesome.”
“Awesome” is relative, considering the current times. The long-planned trip is essentially a book tour, a most conspicuous way for O’Donnell, a Richmond native, to promote his first novel, a prescient political allegory, “Zoon Garden: The Decline of a Nation.”
In the scheme of things, a pandemic is not the most advantageous time to set out on a road trip with the goal of connecting with America to sell books, but O’Donnell had poured his savings into this project, publishing his book, converting the school bus and planning the trip for more than two years. He postponed the original launch in May, but eventually decided to make a go of it, leaving the East Coast in late June with somewhat modified ambition along with his extensive team, a bunch of face masks and a supply of hand sanitizer.
“I try not to think about” what could have been, he said.
On the other hand, he said, “I’m the type of guy that thinks you should save up your resources and take one big shot, instead of taking a couple of small shots here and there. I figured, what is an unorthodox, really cool way to promote this book? I’d always wanted to take a wild road trip with a bunch of fun, awesome people.”
This is definitely “one big shot.”
O’Donnell, a graduate of James River High and Virginia Tech (where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees), grew up “more along the jock lines,” he said. He wrestled at both places, but started to “get kind of philosophical and started to be a little more artistic and had a lot of ideas I wanted to express.” He said he always had a knack for storytelling, so writing seemed a natural direction.
After college, he was hired by the FBI, where a grandfather and an uncle worked. He spent 2½ years there, working on Freedom of Information Act projects that gave him “a deeper look at the underbelly of Washington.” He grew frustrated by the toxic atmosphere, among other things, and his disillusionment was part of the inspiration that led to the book project.
He started working on the manuscript in 2018 while he was at the FBI, which he left to finish writing, living part of the time on a friend’s farm in Maryland while he helped build a house there.
The story, which is in the vein of George Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” tells the story of the fictional Clarendon Zoo, where the animals are granted their freedom to govern themselves. The situation deteriorates as the animals divide into competing factions, truth becomes impossible to discern and chaos rules the day.
“The chief motivation was recognizing how polarized and divided we are right now,” O’Donnell said of his reason for writing the book. “I felt compelled to write a book that would make people look into the mirror and really reflect on what’s happening in the nation right now and potentially move away from the tribalism and dogma and try to get to more of a middle ground.”
I congratulated him for accepting the simultaneous challenge of building a house, birthing a book and launching a business (that included publishing and marketing the book). He laughed, and said, “You’re telling me! I picked the most torturous things I could and decided to do them at the same time.”
He’s financing the project largely with money he saved during his days with the FBI. He’s hired a team of college-age interns to do marketing and social media and help produce a documentary on the trip itself. The pay is low — a percentage of book sales — but for most of them “the motivation is a free cross-country road trip,” O’Donnell said. “For the most part, it’s about the experience. I can’t emphasize enough how close everybody’s gotten. People are already talking about summer plans with each other for next summer. It’s been one heck of a time.”
As they’ve motored across the country, they’ve camped in parks, the driveways of friends or in winery parking lots.
There have been some book events, but much of what they’re having to do — because of social distancing — is interviews with local newspapers and broadcast stations to drum up interest in the book or online virtual events, such as the one he did with a Pennsylvania library as he was traveling through Arizona. He describes himself as a wanderer, so this adventure fits right in with someone who aspires to be a “homeless millionaire.”
His crew camped at Petrified Forest National Park in eastern Arizona the night before our conversation and were headed toward the Grand Canyon and then Zion National Park, then Southern California where they were resting up over the weekend at the cabin of an intern’s aunt while waiting for an axle to be repaired on one of the trailers. Then it will be up the coast to Oregon.
The trip is scheduled to conclude in Maryland in mid-August, at which point O’Donnell plans to return to Richmond and “sleep for a couple of weeks” and then get back to promoting the book.
“The way I see this trip, this is sort of the rocket launch of the book,” he said. “Once we get it into orbit, we’re still going to travel a long distance. I genuinely believe in this book.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.