Lohmann: For local pastor, documentary about ministers in South during Civil Rights is personal

The documentary , “At the River: Struggle and Grace in the Segregated South,” which will have a free screening this Sunday in Richmond, hits close to home for Alex Evans, pastor of Second Presbyterian Church.

Very close.

He spent part of his childhood in Auburn, Ala., where his father, John Borden Evans pastored First Presbyterian Church in the early 1960s and where he ran afoul of local segregationists who did not appreciate his efforts to help Auburn University integrate (Evans recalls a note his father received from then-Attorney General Robert Kennedy for his efforts at Auburn) and for, in general, “meddling in racial issues."

Evans recalled his parents talking about telephone calls to the family’s home, the voice on the other end asking, “Don’t you love your children?” and threatening to blow up the house. Evans’ father “basically … got run out of town,” Evans said.

“He left after four years,” Evans said. “It’s just kind of exhausting.”

John Borden Evans died in in 2009, but his widow, Peggy, was interviewed for the documentary, which focuses on Presbyterian ministers in the South who “tried to do the right thing when the right thing was difficult and dangerous to do” in the Civil Rights era, says filmmaker Carolyn Crowder on the documentary website.

Evans has another connection to the film: Crowder grew up in Alabama and attended Auburn’s First Presbyterian when she was a student at Auburn University, though after his father had left the church.

Crowder came to Richmond earlier this year to present the film in a screening at Westminister Canterbury. Evans met her there and invited her back to Richmond after partnering with First Presbyterian and Grace Covenant Presbyterian to sponsor a screening, which is scheduled for Sunday, 2 p.m., at First Presbyterian, 4602 Cary Street Road. Admission is free, but an RSVP is requested. You can RSVP by going to the First Presbyterian website (fpcrichmond.org).

Crowder, a retired psychologist who specialized in parent education, says in the film’s trailer that she grew up “in a mean, segregated culture,” that her family was “very racist” and that children were brainwashed with “as much hatred and white supremacy as possible.” She “fled” the South after college and lived out West for many decades before retiring to the mountains of North Carolina.

“I found that most people didn’t know there were white Southern people who did the right thing, but I knew differently,” she say in the trailer. “I knew there were a handful of ministers that I knew who stood up and had consequences for what they did.”

She interviewed dozens of ministers, now in their 80s and 90s, and their families and the result is “At the River,” a documentary she produced with Rod Murphy, Jr. Both will be at First Presbyterian on Sunday.

To Evans, the film is “not just personal but pertinent. Sixty years later, we’re still struggling with some of these things.”

“Some of these pastors in this story were my father’s contemporaries,” said Evans, who moved to Richmond with his family in time to start the second grade in 1964 as his father took a position with the Presbyterian Church’s Board of Christian Education. “They’re just telling the story of what they did.

“One of these guys served communion to some African-Americans who came to his church when the elders had refused to do it. When he left the church, he was confronted in the parking lot by the KKK. He was figuring he was going to get shot in his back when he walked away from them. He didn’t, but he did spend the night on the roof of his house with a shotgun.

“That’s why it’s a good story for now because we’ve been on this road a long time and we haven’t made a whole lot of progress, and these kinds of things are inspiring to me.”

Some of the pastors in the documentary have ties to Richmond’s Union Presbyterian Seminary, Evans said. He took one of his brothers to see the film earlier this year, and his brother wondered where the ministers found the inspiration, under immense pressure, to “stand up for justice.”

Evans had an answer.

“I think it’s got to do with Jesus, and the call to do what’s right … and they lived it out in very tough times,” he said.