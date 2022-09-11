Lohmann: For New Kent deputy, 9/11 was a personal experience

Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Nicholas “Nick” Fico reported to his job in the warehouse of a Danish furniture company in Branchburg, N.J.

He was 19 years old.

He also was a volunteer firefighter for his township, nearby Piscataway, a position he had held since he was 16. His boss at the furniture company was with the fire department as well, so when they heard the stunning news about planes crashing into the World Trade Center towers 40 minutes away in Manhattan, they headed for the door.

“We decided to go to the firehouse and prepare,” he said.

The call came later in the afternoon for Fico’s fire company, Arbor Hose Co. No. 1, District 3, Piscataway, to send some of its firefighters to New York. The chief asked for volunteers. Fico stepped forwarded.

He was, as mentioned, 19, an age of seeming invincibility when maybe not every consideration is contemplated. Looking back on it now — how young he was — it does make him murmur, “Whoa,” though he quickly adds, “Even at 40, I’d do it again.”

Fico is now a deputy sheriff in New Kent County, having previously worked for the police department in Henrico, where he launched his law enforcement career after moving to Virginia in 2005.

“We do this job to help people,” he said in an interview. “We don’t do it for recognition, and I don’t like to talk about myself.”

But he made an exception to share his 9/11 experiences.

“I want people to remember,” he said. “I don’t want anyone to forget.”

***

On the ride to Manhattan that long-ago day, Fico recalled that he and his fellow volunteers from Piscataway were calm but a little nervous.

“You’re thinking, ‘What’s going on?’” he said.

As they drew closer to the city, they could see the smoke from the collapsed towers, and as they emerged from a tunnel into Manhattan, he recalled, “You could not see anything.” It was dark, though it was still daytime. Dust was falling like snow. Debris was everywhere.

And it was eerily quiet.

New York is never quiet.

On their way to the site of the twin towers, they came upon a distraught firefighter who was sitting on his vehicle on the side of the road. The New Jersey firefighters parked their truck and tried to console him.

“I lost my whole company,” the man told them. “I don’t know what I’m going to do.”

Within a few blocks of what quickly became known as “ground zero,” they were flagged down by a police officer who alerted them to a side street where cars were ablaze, trapping people in an adjacent building because the back exit was blocked by debris. Using water from their truck’s tank — the water mains in the area had been damaged by the collapse of the towers — they put out the fire, allowing those in the building to escape.

The Piscataway firefighters would spend the next few days at ground zero alongside other firefighters, police and rescue workers as well as volunteers. They joined a bucket brigade organized amid the devastation, passing buckets of debris from one to the other as the desperate search went on for survivors.

“People would start yelling to be quiet because they thought they heard something, and everybody would get quiet, just silent,” Fico said. “Then, in a minute or so, everybody would start working again.”

No survivors were found in the area where Fico worked.

There were still fires burning beneath the shifting rubble. Water had to be pumped from the rivers as the water mains had been damaged. Mangled cars were stacked on one another, fire trucks crushed.

“It was a scene you never forget,” he said.

Volunteers were everywhere handing out food and water, whatever the rescue workers needed. When it came time to rest, they would take a break on a nearby street corner, catch a quick nap, then a few minutes later rotate back onto the bucket line.

They returned home after a few days painstakingly cleaning their trucks and gear, which were covered in dust, and started attending the funerals of fallen New York firefighters.

“We went to a lot of funerals,” he said. “Because they lost so many, there were numerous funerals a day and sometimes at the same time. They didn’t have enough people to attend all of them. So, we wanted to pay our respects but also make sure they had the showing they deserved. We tried to do the best we could — just kind of being there for each other.”

***

The whole experience, as one might expect, was life-changing for Fico.

“Seeing something like [that] makes you look at things differently as a whole,” he said. “Being there in person and seeing the destruction first-hand is a lot different then seeing it on TV. It hits home a lot more. I always thought I wanted to work in the public safety field, but after 9/11, I knew that was the field I definitely wanted to do. I wanted to help others.”

Fico has lived more than half of his life since 9/11. He now is married with two children and three step-children. When his kids ask about 9/11, he shows them pictures and tries to teach them about that day.

This time of year is always hard. Last year, the 20th anniversary was particularly rough, although Fico and his wife, Christy, went back to New York for the ceremonies and stayed the weekend, visiting the 9/11 museum for the first time.

He keeps a close watch on his health, as it came to be known later that thousands of rescue, recovery and clean-up workers and volunteers were exposed to environmental hazards at ground zero. Those who were exposed have been found to have increased rates of certain cancers and other health problems.

“My health has been pretty decent,” he said. “A few lung issues here and there. I have asthma now and never had asthma. PTSD stuff. We are all part of the World Trade Center Health Registry. We all get yearly physicals. They do blood work, chest X-rays.”

The medical monitoring and treatment benefits are through the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, signed by President Barack Obama in 2011.

In 2017, Fico joined the sheriff’s office in New Kent, where a 9/11 memorial service is held every year (this year, it was on Friday) on the steps of the county courthouse.

“We have several members of our public safety family who responded to the various affected areas, supported agencies who were directly impacted or who knew someone lost in the tragedy,” New Kent Sheriff J. Joseph McLaughlin Jr. wrote in an email. “We all were impacted by this attack on our nation and lost brothers/sisters in the public safety family as well as in military service and the citizens who were lost in this series of events.”

Fico said his experiences on 9/11 and the after-effects serve to help his work today.

“It helps me relate to people in some ways that others can’t,” he said. “For instance, people that have PTSD, like the people who served in the military: Our experiences might have been different, but what we go through on a daily basis afterwards might be very similar.

“It has changed me. There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t think about 9/11 and what I saw at ground zero.”