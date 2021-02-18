Lohmann: For Sports Backers, a test of endurance in a year that's been a test of endurance

As the years went by, though, and he had time to ponder what his 60-year-old father had done, his thoughts changed to, “That’s crazy!”

“They had some aid stations, but he stashed water and Gatorade and snacks along the way, and my mom met him so he could change clothes a couple of times, but he was largely on his own out there,” Lugbill said of his father who died a few years ago. “So I think, if he could do it, I can do it.”

Of course, the pressure’s on now.

He laughed, envisioning having to admit, “My dad beat me. It’s all right.”

Participants in 24-hour endurance tests take different approaches: some run as far as they can for hours, sleep for a few hours and run again, while others, like Lugbill, prefer to run, walk and rest a bit each hour. Lugbill plans to run and walk in various locations between Petersburg and Ashland, taking the opportunity to highlight the developing Ashland-to-Petersburg Fall Line Trail, as well as work Sports Backers does in the community, including Kids Run RVA club sites, Fitness Warrior group fitness class locations and places connected to the marathon, Monument Avenue 10k and Riverrock. With 24 hours and more than 60 miles, he has a lot of options. He figures to run and walk in the late-night hours around his neighborhood in South Richmond.