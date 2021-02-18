Lohmann: For Sports Backers, a test of endurance in a year that's been a test of endurance

Come late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, as Jon Lugbill runs and walks in the cold and the dark, attempting to complete a 24-hour endurance test, he undoubtedly will have, as he puts it, “a lot of time in my own head.” His thoughts likely will revolve around staying warm, finishing strong and, likeliest of all, his father.
Thirty years ago, to celebrate turning 60, Ralph Lugbill hiked 100 kilometers (62 miles), from Harpers Ferry, W.Va., to Georgetown in Washington, D.C., in a Sierra Club One-Day Hike along the C&O Canal towpath. Jon Lugbill turns 60 in May, so he decided to challenge himself to cover the same distance over the same period of time in this weekend’s inaugural “24 Hours of Richmond.”
“I’ve always bragged about my dad doing that when he turned 60,” said Jon Lugbill, executive director of Sports Backers. “It’s kind of like a circle of life thing a little bit.”
Plus, he said, the pandemic “kind of requires something special.”
Indeed, the last year has been brutal on businesses and organizations all over, Sports Backers included. The nonprofit organization that develops programs and events designed to inspire people to live actively has had to scramble to survive, as it had to cancel or curtail its signature, revenue-producing events (including the VCU Heath Richmond Marathon, Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k and Dominion Energy Riverrock), leading to furloughs and layoffs.
In place of its big crowd extravaganzas, Sports Backers has created a series of virtual or limited in-person events over the past year, both to help its bottom line and to further its mission of promoting active lifestyles. The adaptability exhibited by his team in recent months has made him bullish on the organization’s future.
“We’re going to get through it,” he said. “At this point, I can say this with confidence. I couldn’t say that with confidence in September. We’ve learned a ton, and hopefully we’ve motivated the community to stay active through this whole thing and to stay safe.”
The newest Sports Backers event is “24 Hours of Richmond,” an endurance event that challenges participants to cover as many miles on foot as possible over 24 hours, from 9 a.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, whether it be on roads, trails or a treadmill. The event also turned out to be a perfect opportunity for Lugbill to honor – and, in a way, match – his father’s achievement 30 years ago.
The actual inspiration for the “24 hours” event itself came from Sports Backers corporate sales manager Kristen Eichert, a marathoner who completed a 24-hour personal endurance challenge last May, simply as a way to raise money for Sports Backers at a low point in the organization’s fiscal fortunes.
“We were all blown away by her,” Lugbill said. “She’s the one that modeled this.”
The event is for individuals or teams and final results ranked by mileage completed and tracked by an app, such as Strava, Run Go or Trailfork. Registration is $50, which will include a 24 Hours of Richmond key ring with special pendants for distance milestones reached along the way. Registration is open online until the start of the event at 9 a.m. on Saturday at www.sportsbackers.org.
Participants can use the event as a fundraiser, as Lugbill is doing to raise funds for Sports Backers and its efforts, as he says, to “advocate for safe and accessible bike and pedestrian infrastructure, offer affordable free fitness classes, support running clubs during non-pandemic times at area schools, and develop fun, new participatory events for our entire community.” His fundraising page is on the Sports Backers website.
Lugbill, once one of the best whitewater single canoeists in the world and a U.S. Olympian at the 1992 games in Barcelona, was deep in training for the Olympics when his father alerted him that he was about to embark on his 24-hour hike. Somewhat distracted and involved in his own intense athletic endeavor, Jon Lugbill’s response was something along the lines of, ‘OK, good luck.’”
As the years went by, though, and he had time to ponder what his 60-year-old father had done, his thoughts changed to, “That’s crazy!”
“They had some aid stations, but he stashed water and Gatorade and snacks along the way, and my mom met him so he could change clothes a couple of times, but he was largely on his own out there,” Lugbill said of his father who died a few years ago. “So I think, if he could do it, I can do it.”
Of course, the pressure’s on now.
He laughed, envisioning having to admit, “My dad beat me. It’s all right.”
Participants in 24-hour endurance tests take different approaches: some run as far as they can for hours, sleep for a few hours and run again, while others, like Lugbill, prefer to run, walk and rest a bit each hour. Lugbill plans to run and walk in various locations between Petersburg and Ashland, taking the opportunity to highlight the developing Ashland-to-Petersburg Fall Line Trail, as well as work Sports Backers does in the community, including Kids Run RVA club sites, Fitness Warrior group fitness class locations and places connected to the marathon, Monument Avenue 10k and Riverrock. With 24 hours and more than 60 miles, he has a lot of options. He figures to run and walk in the late-night hours around his neighborhood in South Richmond.
It’s February, of course, but the weather forecast for Saturday and Sunday looks relatively promising: cold temps, but nothing falling from the sky.
If nothing else, it will be memorable.
Lugbill told me about one of his Olympic teammates, Jamie McEwan, who was the elder statesman (also “legend and role model,” Lugbill says) of the 1992 canoe contingent and an entire generation of paddlers.
“He’s the one who told us when we did something crazy, ‘Well, this’ll be a day we remember for the rest of our lives,’” Lugbill said. “He kept saying, ‘How many of those days can we have?’ Challenging us to have as many of those days as we could have in our lives. It’s really weird how many days in our lives just disappear. Those big days are hard to come by.”
Lugbill laughed. “I’ll always remember what I did this coming weekend.”
