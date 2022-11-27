Lohmann: For the Thomas Dale class of '72, its 50th reunion turned into a life-saving event for one classmate

Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Sam Shearer doesn’t remember much about his 50th high school reunion, especially the part when he was face-down in gravel.

Shearer, 68, suffered a cardiac arrest and collapsed soon after arriving at Thomas Dale High School’s class of 1972 reunion last month. Although he has pretty much no memory of what happened, he’s still here to talk about it thanks to the quick work of some of his long-ago classmates, several of whom – by the greatest of good fortune – are nurses.

“I’m super lucky, that’s for sure,” Shearer said recently. “All I can say is, I’m very appreciative.”

The reunion was held Saturday, Oct. 1 at a historic home in Chester known as "Yellow House," situated between Sunset Memorial Park cemetery and the Chester YMCA, which will become an important factor as the story unfolds.

Shearer was not sure he would attend the reunion until the last minute — “I’m not a reunion-type person,” he says — but a reservation wasn’t required and he got to thinking he wouldn’t mind going, so off he went.

And he sure is glad he did.

“Maybe that was a sign from up above,” said Shearer, knowing if he had experienced a cardiac arrest home alone the outcome likely would have been quite different. Shearer has a history of heart disease and underwent triple-bypass surgery in 2001 and then had three stents put in in 2006, but exercise and medication have kept him clear of any problems since then.

On that Saturday, Shearer parked at the YMCA and headed toward the house where the reunion was being held.

“I got out of the car, started walking, went down, and the next thing I know I was at St. Francis [Medical Center],” he said. “That’s all I remember.”

Caterers were serving food in the house; tents, tables and a dance floor were set up outside. Suzy Roberts Leger had gone into the house about the same time as classmate and friend from first grade, Lee Moncure Germain. Both women are retired nurses, Leger having worked in the trauma telemetry unit at Chippenham Hospital, Germaine in cardiac surgery.

“I heard Lee call me, ‘Suzy! We’ve got somebody down!’” Leger recalled.

Thinking if someone fell they might have broken something, Leger called to another lifelong friend and classmate who happens to be an orthopedic nurse, Lynn Hendrix Debutts.

“She was in there fixing her plate, and I just said, ‘Lynn!’ and I ran out the door, and she followed me,” said Leger.

Outside, they found Shearer lying on the driveway – Leger didn’t recognize him right away, in part because it’s probably been 30 years since she last saw him at the class’s 20th reunion -- and the son of another classmate had reached him first. John Campbell, son of class member Randy Campbell, rolled Shearer over and was cradling his head, Leger said, calming urging him, “Come on, man, breathe for me.”

Things didn’t look good, Leger said. He was having "agonal" breathing, she said, which is “really not breathing at all but more of a reflex of the body trying to breathe.” It’s ineffective as a respiration. It’s also, she said, “a sign of a dead person. So basically he was dead but his brain was still trying to cause breathing.”

Leger jumped in and started doing hard compressions, then Debutts joined in as they took turns. Another classmate – another nurse, as it turned out – Carol Jenkins and the three of them were switching off doing compressions.

Another classmate, Gary Stephens, who is not a nurse, by the way, had the presence of mine to run to the YMCA to find an AED -- an automated external defibrillator, an easy-to-use medical device found in many public buildings that can help those experiencing sudden cardiac arrest by analyzing the heart’s rhythm and delivering an electrical shock to reestablish an effective rhythm.

“He was over there and back so quickly, I couldn’t believe it,” Leger said.

Someone else had dialed 911, and the first police officer arrived at about the same time Stephens did and took over, administering a single shock with the AED. A rescue squad arrived, put a mechanical CPR device on Shearer and off they went to a freestanding emergency room nearby and then on to St. Francis.

Meantime, back at the reunion…

“Everybody was pretty freaked out,” Leger said. There was a group prayer and a lot of worry as well as numerous pats on the back for those who helped keep Shearer alive until the emergency crew could arrive.

For her part, Leger said it really was like “flipping a switch.” It’s what she’s trained to do, and in more than 40 years as a nurse, she’s had to perform CPR “countless times.”

“I just happened to have an audience of my graduating class” this time, she said with a laugh.

Fact is, though, when the ambulance took Shearer away, Leger wasn’t all that optimistic. Her concern was well-founded, said Paula Shearer Spain, Shearer’s sister and another nurse. She worked in cardiac-surgery ICU at Chippenham, and knowing her brother’s heart history she feared the worst when she got the call about what happened.

She saw him at the freestanding emergency room, and it was, she said, “a very grim picture.” The rescue squad told her he did not have a pulse when he arrived, and there was a concern he could go into cardiac arrest again.

But that night at the hospital, he stabilized, and his condition improved so much so quickly that his breathing tube was removed the next day.

Spain credits his classmates for moving so quickly to start CPR.

“Angels in the right place, at the right time,” she said. “Having somebody there, just the whole scenario. It was truly a miracle.”

She said her brother’s biggest concern when she arrived at the hospital the next day was that he had ruined his classmates’ reunion.

“I told him the girls saved his life, and they did a prayer vigil and then they started dancing again,” she told him. “They all thought about you and they were concerned, but you didn’t ruin their night.”

Shearer wound up spending 11 days in the hospital. The retired carpenter who worked in construction said his recovery has been slow, but he said that’s not unexpected.

In an interview, Shearer said he knew the people involved in rushing to his aid pretty well back in school. Leger said she knew the whole Shearer family when she was growing up and Sammy, as everyone knew him then, was “such a funny guy. He would make you laugh all the time.”

There was another reunion last week, this one at Spain’s home for her brother and several of those who helped save his life.

“When we met with Sammy, it was really good to see him smiling with that sense of humor intact,” Leger said Monday. “He asked us each to tell him about what happened as we each remembered the events. Seems he wanted to know every detail. He also voiced concern several times that he had ruined the reunion. We all reassured him that certainly everyone was concerned, but that we prayed and got back to enjoying each other.”

They talked about the old days, the class of ’72 and growing up in Chester. Through it all, Shearer kept thanking them, telling them how much he appreciated them and said he wished he could get them gifts that matched the magnitude of what they had done for him.

“We all assured him that his smiling face was all the gift we needed,” Leger said.