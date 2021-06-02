Lohmann: Former UR president Bruce Heilman, aka 'Motorcycle Man,' honored with statue in his Kentucky hometown

“It never occurred to any of us that he would not be here,” Murphy said of her father, who led a life of remarkably good health and finished a ride on his Harley from Kentucky to Richmond only a month before his death. Soon after, he was diagnosed with bone cancer, and he died about two weeks later.

He also expected to be at the statue unveiling. His last email to me, which arrived before his cancer diagnosis, filled me in on what he had been up to with his characteristic enthusiasm and invited me to attend the originally scheduled ceremony in La Grange, which was then still more than eight months away.

He liked to plan ahead.

Heilman was mighty proud of the statue, and he had worked with the sculptor, Wyatt Gragg,who lives in the La Grange area and also happens to ride a Harley.

“He knew Dad well,” Murphy said of Gragg, noting the details of the statue show it. “It’s just amazing. He really did capture the nuance.”

The day of the ceremony was cool and windy, but the moment was just right, Murphy said. La Grange is a place where train tracks run down the middle of Main Street (and a train did indeed arrive during the event). Commemorative do-rags, similar to the ones Heilman used to wear on his rides, were handed out.