Lohmann: Friends for life and vaccine 'pioneers,' from polio to COVID

In time, polio was largely eradicated, and life returned to normal. Roberts and Winfree hope the vaccines now in development will do the same for our current predicament.

“We want to go back to traveling, go out and have fun and have lunch and all those things we miss so much,” said Roberts, who has largely self-quarantined since March to avoid contracting the disease. Winfree is about the only person she’s spent any time with outside of her home. “The vaccine is what’s going to do it.”

“We want this vaccine to get out there so we can get over this thing,” said Winfree, who has been out and about more than Roberts over recent months. She is happy to “do the least little part.”

The day before I talked with Call of Clinical Research Partners, he had been reading reports of the rollout of Pfizer’s vaccine in the United Kingdom, which included praise for those willing to get the shot on the first day. He thought such commendation was slightly misdirected.

“The true heroes are the people who stepped up for the local trials,” Call said. “They are so upbeat and willing to ... basically save the world. That’s the kind of feeling we’ve gotten while doing this trial.”