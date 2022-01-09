Lohmann: From a childhood in wartime to a life of helping others

At an early age, as her family was scrambling not to starve and simply to stay alive while World War II erupted around them and the German army invaded their French town, Denise Duesing learned not to take life for granted.
She also developed an attitude that might seem astonishing considering the hardships she endured.
“I can see something good in every person I meet,” she says.
Duesing’s approach to life has served her — and others — quite well. Now 87, she has long been active in the service of others: helping immigrants and military veterans, and working as a caretaker for shelter animals, among other roles in the community. She still serves as a spiritual care volunteer at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, where she is a eucharistic minister and one of the first participants in the hospital’s Sacred Passages program, in which volunteers stay at a dying patient’s bedside so they don’t have to exit this world alone.
Still avidly engaged in helping others at 87? Maybe it’s not hard to see where this comes from.
In 1943, three Jewish teens were fleeing Nazis outside her home. As they ran, one of the three collapsed in the street, her legs unable to carry her farther. No one dared go out to help for fear of being shot for helping Jews. When darkness fell, though, and their neighbors could not see, Duesing’s parents rescued the girl and took her in, hiding her and caring for her for three days until she recovered and could continue on her way.
Perhaps wanting to help is in “the family DNA,” Duesing suggested, noting that her younger brother, who still lives in France, enjoys making life better for widows and orphans.
All she knows is, “I think I make people feel good, and in return I feel wonderful.”
***
Duesing is “a sweetheart,” said Pantheir Whiting, who got to know Duesing through her work as a school crossing guard.
“She is one who has a lot of wisdom, but she also has a heart to share,” said Whiting, now retired, who formerly worked as an office assistant for Henrico police’s community policing unit. “She cares for people, and she shows how she cares through her work.”
“Those children are not students to her,” Whiting said of the kids Duesing helps at school, “those are her babies.”
And it’s not like a bunch of children pose a great challenge to Duesing. She had seven of her own — six sons and a daughter, a girl Duesing had cared for in France, whom she and her husband, Billy, adopted and brought to America.
Denise and Billy met after the war at a U.S. Army base outside Jarny, France. Billy, from West Virginia, was an Army sergeant, and Denise worked at the officer’s club. They married in 1962 and moved to the United States, settling in Richmond.
In the 1970s, she began driving a school bus for the family’s church, St. Paul Catholic Church, taking her youngest along with her for the ride. In 1979, Duesing responded to an ad for Henrico County crossing guards and went to work at Chamberlayne Elementary School. She has shown up ever since on school days — “I have grown roots there,” she joked — through all imaginable weather, mornings and afternoons, helping keep students safe as they cross St. Charles Road to reach the school.
She has gone through many principals, and some of the earliest children she helped across the street are now grandparents. Duesing rarely missed time from work, Whiting recalled, but one time after she was injured in a fall she had to stay out for a while.
“She said, ‘You know, in life, everyone needs a stumble to keep them humble,’” Whiting remembered Duesing telling her. “That quote sticks with me.”
In 2015, Duesing was selected by the Virginia Department of Transportation as one of Virginia’s Most Outstanding Crossing Guards. In 2019, she celebrated her 40th anniversary on the job, and in 2022, she is still at it.
How long does she intend to work?
“As long as I can stand up and stop the traffic,” she said. “It does me good to get out.”
***
Duesing was born of Polish parents who moved to France in 1930. Duesing came along in 1934 and grew up in Jarny, in northeastern France, not far from the border with Germany. She recalls how her parents taught her and her brothers “to have unwavering faith and courage” — attributes that came in handy during WWII.
When Duesing was 6, after days of German bombs falling from the sky, her family had to flee its home as German soldiers advanced toward Jarny. The next few years were an exercise in resilience as the family tried to survive the war under the harshest conditions. Food was scarce. Hope wasn’t particularly abundant either.
Her father was injured in a mining explosion in a coal mine where he had found work in southern France. Trying to make their way back home to Jarny, across German lines, the family was separated, and Duesing, her mother and brothers were captured and ordered aboard a train to Germany, which meant, they feared, certain death.
While waiting to board, a German officer pulled them out of line and showed them a picture of his three children, who were about the same age as Duesing and her brothers. He gave them money and let them go. A few minutes later, when another soldier pulled a gun on them, the same officer intervened and ordered the soldier not to shoot and sent the mother and children on their way.
When Duesing thinks about the war, she can’t help but recall the extreme hardships her family endured, but she also more eagerly remembers and talks about the German officer who came to her family’s rescue. “My guardian angel,” she calls him.
“Due to his kindness, I survived and was able to forgive the German soldiers,” she said in a story she wrote in collaboration with Mike DellaRipa, a friend and fellow Bon Secours spiritual care volunteer. “I then made a personal commitment to dedicate my life to serving others.”
“I believe that you poison yourself when you do not forgive,” she said. “I have also learned when you are able to survive a hard time, you become a better person.”
DellaRipa said he’s never met anyone like Duesing.
“It’s amazing and inspiring to me that she has this attitude,” said DellaRipa. “She lives for the sheer joy of doing good for others.”
Over the years, she has volunteered with the Henrico County Employee and Citizen Language Bank, where her knowledge of French and Polish allows her to help county staff communicate with residents who did not speak English .
When families fleeing Poland arrived here in the 1980s, she and her family helped them get settled, assisting them in finding jobs and registering their children for school. She sat through the night at the hospital with one expectant mother and was still there in the morning when the baby arrived. Afterward, Duesing was asked to be the child’s godmother.
She still participates with police groups in annual holiday programs, providing meals for families and taking children shopping for presents.
In the 1970s, she became a lay minister for her church, visiting parishioners unable to attend church and ferrying others who could attend in the church’s school bus. Her role involved into serving as a lay minister at the old Richmond Memorial Hospital, where she tended to the spiritual needs of Catholic patients. She had to stop for a while when her husband became ill, but she resumed her eucharistic hospital ministry work after Billy Duesing died in 2012. They were married for 50 years.
In recent years, she began volunteering with Sacred Passages, a program with a simple purpose: “to make sure no one dies alone,” said the Rev. Robert Shenk, who leads the program.
It’s a “ministry of presence,” Shenk said, as trained volunteers sit with patients in their final hours of life. They might hold their hands. They might speak softly to them. They might pray. They might read scripture. They might do nothing but sit quietly and provide silent companionship.
“Just creating a sacred space,” Shenk said.
“We tend to get a lot of interest in it because people agree with us that people should not die alone,” he said. “Just compassionate people wanting to help.”
Duesing, he said, is “the picture of a person we want.”
“She’s just a very sweet, peaceful person,” Shenk said. “When you’re in her presence, she gives off an aura of calm and joy. You would never know she’s been through a lot. There’s not an ounce of negative energy coming from that woman because she lives a life of gratitude.”
Duesing volunteered for Sacred Passages, in part, because she was unable to travel to France when her mother was dying.
“I felt so bad that I couldn’t go to my mother’s funeral,” she said. “When the [hospital] chaplain put out an email to all volunteers that they were starting the program, I didn’t even think for a second. I said, ‘That’s something I want to do.’”
Because of COVID, Duesing has been unable to volunteer in the hospital for most of the last two years. She can’t wait to return to those roles.
“Just to bring a little comfort to somebody,” she said, “it feels good.”
