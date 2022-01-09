Lohmann: From a childhood in wartime to a life of helping others

At an early age, as her family was scrambling not to starve and simply to stay alive while World War II erupted around them and the German army invaded their French town, Denise Duesing learned not to take life for granted.

She also developed an attitude that might seem astonishing considering the hardships she endured.

“I can see something good in every person I meet,” she says.

Duesing’s approach to life has served her — and others — quite well. Now 87, she has long been active in the service of others: helping immigrants and military veterans, and working as a caretaker for shelter animals, among other roles in the community. She still serves as a spiritual care volunteer at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, where she is a eucharistic minister and one of the first participants in the hospital’s Sacred Passages program, in which volunteers stay at a dying patient’s bedside so they don’t have to exit this world alone.

Still avidly engaged in helping others at 87? Maybe it’s not hard to see where this comes from.