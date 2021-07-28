Lohmann: From a felled tree, a Holocaust memorial in the front yard

Bott completed the work with paint, including a shade of blue that matches the blue in the Israeli flag.

For protection, the whole thing is now covered with a glass tabletop that Bott had lying around just waiting for the right time. (Security cameras around Ipson’s home also will serve to protect the memorial.)

Bott has done other projects around Ipson’s home, but nothing quite like this. Ipson had told me Bott is “absolutely brilliant” and essentially that he could do anything. Bott laughed when I relayed that information to him.

“I wouldn’t say all that,” he said, “But I do get excited about stuff like that. I like jury-rigging stuff up. That’s just kind of what I do.”

He was happy to take a shot at it, but also nervous at the same time because he knew how much it meant to Ipson.

“I wanted to make him happy,” he said. “I think it worked out pretty good.”

Ipson thinks that, too, since he lived the Holocaust.