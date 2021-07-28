Lohmann: From a felled tree, a Holocaust memorial in the front yard

As a Holocaust survivor and one of the founders of the Virginia Holocaust Museum, Jay Ipson is forever looking for ways to make sure no one forgets that dark chapter in human history.
His latest effort in that regard resides in his front yard. It’s a tree cookie turned into a work of art.
But first …
I’d never even heard of a “tree cookie” until I went searching online to see if there was a term for a slice of a trunk cut from a fallen tree that allows you to see the growth rings, and there it was:
“Tree cookie.”
Back to our story…
Ipson, 86, known also for his signature cowboy hat, owns a house across the street from the West End Richmond home where he’s lived since 1960. Earlier this year, fearing the danger posed by a large, old pin oak in the neighboring yard, he had it taken down. The tree was already there when he arrived more than 60 years ago, so he asked the tree crew to cut him a “cookie” that he could keep as a symbol of the old neighborhood.
“When I was a kid, this [part of the] West End was all woods,” said Ipson, who arrived in Richmond in 1947 with his parents after surviving World War II. “We used to ride out here with bicycles and go into the woods. Then developers started moving west.”
Later, Ipson eyed the tree cookie and began to envision something more: transform the large wooden disc into a sort of Holocaust memorial. He ran the idea past an artist friend, Jason Bott, and asked if he could do it.
“He said, ‘Anything you want, Jay. It would be an honor,’” Ipson said, recalling Bott’s reply.
Jason Bott and his father, Jerry, are brick masons who first met Ipson when they did some work on the Virginia Holocaust Museum about 20 years ago.
They’ve been friends ever since. “More like family,” Ipson said.
Jason Bott, 43, also has been building Halloween props since he was 13 for Creepy Hollow Scream Park and Ashland Berry Farm.
“That’s my artist thing,” he said. “Brick work is my main job. [Building Halloween props] is like my hobby, but it’s taught me how to do all kinds of things and think outside the box.”
Using Ipson’s design, Bott set to work.
It proved to be more complicated than Bott imagined at first. The wood expanded and split, and he wound up having to replace the middle portion of the “cookie” with a piece of wood from a limb, employing ratchet straps, glue and putty to secure everything together. Using a router, dremel and grinder, he created the imagery Ipson wanted: a large Star of David with a six-candle menorah – patterned after a sculpture created by fellow museum co-founder Al Rosenbaum. Each candle represents one million Jews who perished during the Holocaust; the smaller candle represents the children who died, Ipson said. The piece of art also includes the word “Remember” – in Hebrew and English.
Bott completed the work with paint, including a shade of blue that matches the blue in the Israeli flag.
For protection, the whole thing is now covered with a glass tabletop that Bott had lying around just waiting for the right time. (Security cameras around Ipson’s home also will serve to protect the memorial.)
Bott has done other projects around Ipson’s home, but nothing quite like this. Ipson had told me Bott is “absolutely brilliant” and essentially that he could do anything. Bott laughed when I relayed that information to him.
“I wouldn’t say all that,” he said, “But I do get excited about stuff like that. I like jury-rigging stuff up. That’s just kind of what I do.”
He was happy to take a shot at it, but also nervous at the same time because he knew how much it meant to Ipson.
“I wanted to make him happy,” he said. “I think it worked out pretty good.”
Ipson thinks that, too, since he lived the Holocaust.
His family was part of the Jewish minority in Lithuania before World War II. The Russians invaded in 1940, then came the Germans a year later. The Ipsons were forced into a ghetto as the Nazis confiscated the family’s belongings. The family escaped in 1943 after the ghetto had become a concentration camp. A half-dozen farmers helped spirit the Ipsons into the countryside, where they spent six months in a makeshift underground shelter dug beneath a potato field.
The family was liberated by the Soviets in 1944, but had to use forged documents to escape again, this time into West Berlin, eventually making their way to New York in 1947 and then to Richmond where Ipson’s uncle was in business. Jay Ipson was 12.
The experience, of course, never left Ipson, and when he perceives a rise in antisemitism – as he does now – his senses are on high alert.
“And some people are even denying the Holocaust even happened,” he said. “It’s unfortunate the kind of world we’re living in right now.”
