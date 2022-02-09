Lohmann: From Henrico neighborhood to far-flung reaches of the world, 'this butterfly is going places' with Butterflies 4 Smiles

Back during the first summer of the pandemic, Sally Sylvester invited a small group of neighborhood children into her backyard to work on art projects.

Her kids are grown, but Sylvester recognized the pandemic-related challenges faced by young families on her block, so she offered her time and her backyard. It was natural for Sylvester.

Though she has no formal teaching background, she worked as a coach and mentor, volunteer and program director with the FIRST Robotics Competition. She also volunteered for years in schools, Scouts and summer camps.

“People often ask ‘Are you a teacher?’” Sylvester said. “I probably should have been. I love working with kids.”

A favorite activity became making butterflies from coffee filters, clothespins, colored markers and pipe cleaners. The kids loved it.

One day, she was telling them about how residents of assisted-living facilities couldn’t have visitors because of the coronavirus pandemic. The kids were moved and immediately started brainstorming ideas to cheer up the residents.

“Let’s make butterflies!” one child said.

And they haven’t stopped.

They made 170 butterflies for an assisted-living home, and then it turned out someone’s dad worked for a hospital where patients couldn’t have visitors either — they had another destination for butterflies.

And then another when they made butterflies to accompany deliveries of Meals on Wheels.

“It just kept going and going,” Sylvester said.

The group began calling its project Butterflies 4 Smiles. And when school resumed, virtually, later in 2020, the kids kept showing up at Sylvester’s door in the afternoons and on weekends. When the weather turned cold, they started meeting in Sylvester’s garage — with masks on and the door open — where they kept cranking out butterflies.

Sylvester and her group of 10 elementary school students in western Henrico County were featured in the Richmond Times-Dispatch in December 2020 as part of our “Making a Difference” series. At the time, they had already donated more than 5,000 butterflies around the Richmond area.

The kids were only getting warmed up.

Now, they’ve donated more than 33,000 butterflies and their effort has gone global, while their focus has expanded.

“It’s like a community service and geography culture class all wrapped into one,” Sylvester said.

You may have heard of “Flat Stanley.”

Let me introduce you to “Flat Flutter.”

Flat Stanley was an educational project that was started in the 1990s by a Canadian schoolteacher who used paper cutouts based on the title character of a series of children’s books. In the book, Stanley is squashed flat by a falling bulletin board, so his parents roll him up, put him in an envelope and mail him to his friend in California — among other adventures.

Students colored cutouts of Flat Stanley, wrote stories about him and mailed their Stanleys to friends (or strangers) in other schools, states and countries, asking them to take a picture of the Flat Stanley cutout in the new location and send back the photo.

Flat Stanley became something of an international sensation among schoolchildren.

Flat Flutter is getting there.

The evolution from coffee filter butterflies to a compact, flattened version — aka Flat Flutter — was actually foreshadowed early on when one of the local assisted-living facilities mentioned how they had a facility in Tennessee where residents also would love the butterflies.

“This made us think, ‘People in our community need smiles, but people everywhere need smiles,’” Sylvester said.

Another facility had locations in nearby states, so they received butterflies, too.

Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania were just a hop, skip and a jump away, but Flat Flutter traveled either by air or by sea (or, more reasonably, by email) to more exotic locales like Bora Bora and Antarctica, both of which have been paid a visit.

“They started looking at the map and asking questions, so we thought, how can we, in a fun way, learn more about our own country and the world and different cultures while spreading the message of the importance of doing simple acts of kindness?” Sylvester said. “This group dreams big. We have a saying: ‘Pigs can fly, anything is possible.’”

They network a lot: contacting relatives or friends of friends or even sending emails to places they can only imagine visiting.

The result?

“This butterfly,” Sylvester said, “is going places.”

They have photos of Flat Flutter, not only in the picturesque South Pacific resort of Bora Bora and with penguins in Antarctica, but also in Bhutan, Paris, a sloth sanctuary in Costa Rica, a Mount Everest base camp, Dracula’s castle in Transylvania, a fishing village in Malta, the pyramids of Giza and a camel farm in Dubai.

Not to mention all sorts of places you might or might not expect from around the United States. The World’s Largest Ball of Twine in Cawker City, Kansas? Well, yes.

In Sylvester’s garage, there are photo albums and maps showing everywhere Flat Flutter has landed. But the kids aren’t just “collecting” places, they’re also learning about different cultures — they’ve celebrated Nepalese and Hindu festivals, sipped Turkish tea on cold days and adopted a theme song from Malaysia.

Though this is a very grassroots effort, Sylvester hopes Butterflies 4 Smiles will inspire others to do something similar. A neighborhood parent set up a website that includes information about their project, instructions for how to make the butterflies, and details on how to help Flat Flutter, and the kids, see the world.

The overall message?

“Anyone can do something simple,” Sylvester said, “whether it’s a butterfly or something else.”

And it doesn’t just have to be one thing. Sylvester’s group has gotten involved in food drives for community pantries, diaper drives for single parents and a program, “Beads of Courage,” which supports children with cancer.

It all started in Sylvester’s garage.

“These are just young kids, but they have the biggest hearts of anyone I’ve known,” she said.