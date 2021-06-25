Lohmann: From the only woman in the newsroom - in Richmond in the 1950s - to an international life of adventure, she has a story to tell. And a new book about it.

Her managing editor occasionally referred to her as “Miss Sugar Plum,” she recalls, and then there was the time she rolled the carbon paper backwards into the typewriter, rendering the end product useless, and leading the police reporter to comment, “That’s what comes from hiring a ditsy woman.”
Such was life as the only woman on the news side of The Richmond News Leader’s newsroom in the late 1950s. Despite the sexism and insults and her failed attempts to be “one of the boys” – she tried rolling her own cigarettes, but that didn’t last very long because she wasn’t a smoker and “I had terrible coughing fits,” she recalls with a laugh – Mary Moore Mason managed to build a pretty impressive career and interesting life.
Her journey has been one adventure after another, if her new memoir is an indication: from her upbringing in Roanoke (among other places) to her vocation as an international travel writer with much in between. She covers a lot of it in “Goodbye Hoop Skirts – Hello World! The Travels, Triumphs and Tumbles Of A Runaway Southern Belle,” her new book, which was published in England, her longtime home, and is available locally at Fountain Bookstore and online at Mason's author site.
Now in her early 80s, Mason rode out the pandemic with her son and daughter-in-law in Lexington, near the family’s ancestral family home, Walkerlands, at the foot of Jump Mountain in Rockbridge County. She’s due back in London in July, then back here in September for a big travel trade show in Las Vegas. She’s working on a piece about Virginia’s wine heritage and vineyards for a new UK travel magazine, plus promoting her book.
How long does she wish to keep this up?
“As long as I’m enjoying myself,” she said. “Otherwise, what the [bleep] am I going to do, sit around and knit?”
Her good humor came through loud and clear over the phone.
Mason was speaking during a visit this week to Richmond, where she has been staying at the home of a friend, Sue Williams, sharing stories from the days when she was at The News Leader and Williams was the reigning Miss Virginia (1959) and later youth fashion coordinator at Thalhimers.
Her visit marked a return to the city that very much launched her career, though her arrival in 1958 hardly foretold future success. When she showed up at the newspaper to apply for a job on the city desk, she was told one didn’t exist.
But she knew that wasn’t necessarily true.
A new graduate of the University of North Carolina with a degree in journalism, she had been sitting in the dean’s office the day before when he had fielded a call from an editor of Richmond’s afternoon paper looking for recent journalism graduates. She was well aware the paper – and many others at the time – had a track record of hiring women only for its “woman’s page,” but she had no interest in writing about, as she put it, “flower arranging, weddings and debutante balls.” The dean was not encouraging, and did not even mention Mason during the phone call, she said.
Mason got in her car and drove to Richmond anyway.
She talked her way into an interview with editors at The News Leader, let them know she knew they were looking for reporters and shared clippings of her work at UNC – she had scored some impressive interviews with the likes of Robert Frost and Billy Graham when they came through Chapel Hill. By some combination of her talent, self-assurance and chutzpah, she received a job offer a few days later as an editorial assistant at $56 per week with the prospect of it leading to a full reporting job.
“It is, frankly, something of an experiment, but we have reason to think it will work out well for all concerned,” managing editor Charles Henry Hamilton wrote in the offer letter.
She started out taking dictation from reporters calling in their stories and soon enough graduated to becoming the religion editor, which at first consisted mainly of taking down details about church services, but she tried to make it something more, seeking out interesting stories to write. She was declared a full reporter and moved on to covering stories involving military news, police, health and education – the full range of city desk coverage. When President John Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963, she was sent to Fauquier County, where the Kennedys maintained a home, to interview people in the community who knew the family.
Aside from the occasional slight, Mason said, “I was very much accepted” by the men in the newsroom, and by the time she left the newspaper a little more than five years later, she had gotten what she came for.
“I tell everybody, the best grounding you can have for doing practically anything in life is to work at a daily newspaper as a journalist because it teaches you to meet deadlines, it teaches you priorities and it teaches you the need for accuracy,” she said. “I had so much fun.”
Mason bought a one-way ticket to Paris in hopes of reigniting a summer romance on a previous trip to Europe with a young Frenchman. That relationship eventually fizzled, but Mason made a life for herself there, moving to Athens where she began writing travel stories for publications on both sides of the Atlantic. She ended up in London, where she continued to write, worked in promotions and married – and later divorced -- a British photographer, David Redfern, who specialized in music photographer and had traveled with the Beatles. Their son, Mark, is publisher of the music magazine, Under the Radar.
Through the years, she continued to write, was the founding editor of UK’s “Essentially America” travel and lifestyle magazine in 1994 and remains its editor. She previously produced a UK-published coffee table book about the United States, has won awards for her travel writing and editing in both the UK and the United States, and served as the only American chairman of the British Guild of Travel Writers.
Sitting down to write her life story has been a “good time,” Mason said, with so many memories to share – beginning with her family history that includes a young girl named Mary Moore, who at age nine survived a family massacre in the late 1700s, was kidnapped by Shawnee, enslaved in Canada and later rescued and returned to Virginia. (Her adult-size cradle, which she used to help her sleep, resides at the Rockbridge Historical Society.)
“We have this quaint custom in our family … in theory in each generation you have to have one woman with the name of Mary Moore,” she said. “So, we’d have a family reunion, and there would be about 10 women all standing around with the name of Mary Moore, which made it rather difficult to communicate because you’d say, ‘Mary Moore,’ and everybody would raise their hand.”
There has been considerable gallivanting around the world, including an accidental lunch in the Bahamas with Richard Nixon (before he was president) and his sidekick Bebe Rebozo. You never know what’s around the next corner in Mason’s story, and the thing is Mason never knew either. Like when she moved to London all of those years ago with no work permit, no friends and very little money.
“I just was lucky,” she said. “As every door opens, you have to look and say, ‘Hey, is that door worth going through or not?’”
