Lohmann: From the only woman in the newsroom - in Richmond in the 1950s - to an international life of adventure, she has a story to tell. And a new book about it.

Mason got in her car and drove to Richmond anyway.

She talked her way into an interview with editors at The News Leader, let them know she knew they were looking for reporters and shared clippings of her work at UNC – she had scored some impressive interviews with the likes of Robert Frost and Billy Graham when they came through Chapel Hill. By some combination of her talent, self-assurance and chutzpah, she received a job offer a few days later as an editorial assistant at $56 per week with the prospect of it leading to a full reporting job.

“It is, frankly, something of an experiment, but we have reason to think it will work out well for all concerned,” managing editor Charles Henry Hamilton wrote in the offer letter.

She started out taking dictation from reporters calling in their stories and soon enough graduated to becoming the religion editor, which at first consisted mainly of taking down details about church services, but she tried to make it something more, seeking out interesting stories to write. She was declared a full reporter and moved on to covering stories involving military news, police, health and education – the full range of city desk coverage. When President John Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963, she was sent to Fauquier County, where the Kennedys maintained a home, to interview people in the community who knew the family.