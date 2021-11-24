Lohmann: Grateful for a good friend and a new kidney

“Just close enough so she can’t complain, but she’ll give me a look,” Carscadden said with a laugh. “I love her to death, but I will poke the bear a little bit.”

Herrera has polycystic kidney disease, a genetic disease that causes uncontrolled growth of cysts in the kidney eventually leading to kidney failure. The disease is passed from affected parent to child. Her mother had it. Her brother has it. She has uncles and cousins who have died from it.

“This is something I have been accustomed to all my life,” she said.

But only in recent years did the disease start causing her kidneys to fail. Dialysis is a stopgap remedy, though sitting hooked up to a machine to filter your blood for three to five hours at a time, several days week, is not something you want to do for long, if you can help it. A kidney transplant is the best long-term solution. Her mother had a transplant, and so did her brother. When Herrera began considering a transplant, one of her three daughters, Erica, offered to donate one of her kidneys, as a kidney from a living donor, compared to one from a deceased donor, is generally believed to offer the prospect of a better outcome for the recipient. Also, the waiting list for a deceased donor kidney is long.