Lohmann: Hanover artist combines painting and sculpture to create a world of illusion

She loves creating illusions — “I’ve been obsessed with illusions since I was little,” she says — while also telling stories of people and how they connect to one another. She also enjoys leaving the viewer to wonder.

“My main goal is to have somebody look at my paintings, then literally stop, go back and forth, and say, ‘What in the world?’” said Van Boxtel, whose work also was selected for display earlier this year at the Chelsea International Fine Art Competition Exhibition in New York. “People questioning their own eyes. I get a kick out of that the most.”

Van Boxtel has always been involved in the arts, though she hasn’t always created her own art. She has worked as a muralist and graphic designer and first came to the United States after college, teaching art at a summer camp for children with special needs. She also has worked as an art facilitator in a program giving people with disabilities access to painting, sculpting and other forms of art.

She met her husband, Aaron, in New Jersey, and they moved to Virginia a dozen years ago. They have five children — ages 16 to 7 — and the youngest entering school signaled a resumption of Van Boxtel’s art career. Of course, her return to creating art has coincided with the pandemic, which one might consider unlucky, though Van Boxtel prefers to view it as perfect timing.