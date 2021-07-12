Lohmann: Hanover boy watching his garden grow (and getting his hands dirty)

“It’s just fun being able to work in the garden,” Julian said. “I’ve always liked to be outside working. I like getting my hands dirty and stuff.”

Julian also likes growing the lettuce and carrots for his pet rabbit Alex, a rescue bunny with a bad back, so he doesn’t have to make a trip to the grocery store to feed him.

Julian lives on his family’s farm in the Old Church area of Hanover County, so he’s well-acquainted with the life: He helps when the hay needs baling, and he feeds the horses and cleans their stalls. (He also rides horses but says older brother Lucas is the champion rider.) He’s no stranger to the hard work involved in raising things, and the garden is all his.

“This is pretty much his whole idea,” said his dad, Bruce Anderson, who raises beef cattle and corn.

His grandmothers, both of whom have homes at the farm, have encouraged him. His maternal grandmother, Sharon Lancelot, whose backyard is now Julian’s garden, has provided a lot of hands-on guidance — in addition to the spigot for the hoses Julian drags to the garden when the sky won’t rain.