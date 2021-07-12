Lohmann: Hanover boy watching his garden grow (and getting his hands dirty)

Four years ago, Julian Anderson put in his first garden. He wanted to plant tomatoes — even though he doesn’t really like tomatoes.
Might be fun, he said.
Turns out, he was right.
The garden has expanded every year. This summer, it’s 100 feet by 100 feet, which seems like Iowa to those of us nurturing a half-dozen plants in a tiny plot. It’s gotten to the point that his garden takes up most of his grandmother’s backyard.
Julian is 11.
He’s also branched out into the retail market, selling his harvest at a little roadside stand his father built a few years ago so he could put out sweet corn to sell on the honor system. He stocks the stand, which is on Spring Run Road just north of U.S. 360, on Sundays if he has enough to share.
I paid Julian a visit Friday, the afternoon following a heavy rain that wreaked havoc on his pepper plants but otherwise provided his extensive garden a much-needed drink.
The rising sixth-grader gave me a walking tour: tomatoes, squash, several varieties of peppers, eggplant, celery, onions, watermelon, cantaloupe and corn, as well as marigolds that he hopes keep hungry wild rabbits away and zinnias to attract butterflies, which were all over the place. He’s got sunflowers going on 10 feet tall.
“It’s just fun being able to work in the garden,” Julian said. “I’ve always liked to be outside working. I like getting my hands dirty and stuff.”
Julian also likes growing the lettuce and carrots for his pet rabbit Alex, a rescue bunny with a bad back, so he doesn’t have to make a trip to the grocery store to feed him.
Julian lives on his family’s farm in the Old Church area of Hanover County, so he’s well-acquainted with the life: He helps when the hay needs baling, and he feeds the horses and cleans their stalls. (He also rides horses but says older brother Lucas is the champion rider.) He’s no stranger to the hard work involved in raising things, and the garden is all his.
“This is pretty much his whole idea,” said his dad, Bruce Anderson, who raises beef cattle and corn.
His grandmothers, both of whom have homes at the farm, have encouraged him. His maternal grandmother, Sharon Lancelot, whose backyard is now Julian’s garden, has provided a lot of hands-on guidance — in addition to the spigot for the hoses Julian drags to the garden when the sky won’t rain.
Julian has always taken a serious approach to gardening. In the spring, he takes a piece of paper and designs the layout of the garden and figures what he’s going to plant where, careful to rotate crops from year to year.
He starts what he grows from seed and from small plants he buys at local places, such as nearby B&B Farms. (“They know us on a first-name basis,” Lancelot said with a laugh. “‘Oh, you’re back again this year?’”)
For his 10th birthday, an aunt gave him a tiller, which helps him keep the garden neat and tidy.
“I don’t know many kids who get so excited about a tiller,” Lancelot said.
Julian is out there pretty much every day because there’s pretty much something to do every day, as he put it: “Planting, weeding, picking.” Then do it again.
All the while, he’s getting a lesson about the less positive aspects of gardening: squash bugs, black snakes, deer that dine on tomato plants just as they start to flower, and a particularly brazen fox that steals his chickens (meaning no eggs for the farm stand).
And ants.
The ants came up when I asked him to tell me one thing he had learned.
“I learned that ants make their nests next to potatoes,” he said, an experience from a prior gardening season. “When I went to pull up a potato, there was a nest there and ants, and my hand got chewed up, and they were crawling down my arm and on my shirt.”
He added with a laugh, “So, I learned from that to wear gloves.”
The one activity he seems to like even more than farming is football. He likes playing running back and receiver and maybe even safety. He showed off some of his football footwork and even dropped and did 10 quick pushups, just to prove he can. He said that if football doesn’t work out career-wise, a life of farming would be fine.
Besides getting his hands dirty, something else he’s liking about gardening is making a little money from the roadside stand that he’s opened the past couple of Sunday mornings and will continue to do (as long as he has enough harvest to put out). He plows some of the money back into his garden. And the rest?
“I haven’t seen my brother in forever,” Julian said of his oldest brother, Michael, a flight attendant who lives in Dallas. “Now that it’s summer break, I’m going to spend that money on a trip to see him.”
It will be a driving trip with his family, and he wants to help with gas money.
