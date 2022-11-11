Lohmann: Hanover couple survived World War II and built a life shaped by 'divine guidance'

Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

As his B-17 returning from a bombing raid deep into Germany made its way back toward the safety of England, crew chief Paul W. Kriegler wasn’t 100% certain the plane had enough gas to make it across the English Channel.

“We were on fumes,” he recalled of the October 1943 flight. “I thought we could just make it.”

And they did, making an emergency landing in a field between the towns of Tenterden and Ashford in Kent in the south of England.

As it turned out, Kriegler, now 100 and living in Mechanicsville, was lucky in more ways than one. While staying in Tenterden as their plane underwent repairs, Kriegler met his future wife.

“Divine guidance,” he calls it, thinking of all of life’s twists and turns that led them to be in that place at that point in time.

World War II, Kriegler said when we sat down at his kitchen table to talk last week, “was a part of my life that I don’t really want to remember.” Except for one thing: “I met my wife.”

Kriegler and Doreen Patricia Kriegler were married for 77 years until her death in 2021, just shy of her 102nd birthday.

“She was my life,” Kriegler said, pointing out her original wedding ring that he wears on the pinky of his left hand, next to the finger bearing his own wedding ring, “she will always be my life.”

The Krieglers spent much of their married life in Virginia, including a significant amount in central Virginia — Hopewell, Petersburg and Richmond, where Paul was a jeweler of some renown, having won an international competition for diamond design in 1970.

Though he prefers not to dwell on the war, he and Doreen remained happily connected to it through their involvement with the Transatlantic Brides and Parents Association, which aimed to maintain close ties between thousands of British-born “war brides” now living in the United States and their families in the United Kingdom.

The Krieglers helped establish chapters of the national organization in Hopewell and other areas of Virginia and even North Carolina, and Doreen served as national secretary for a time. Among other things, the group arranged affordable travel for parents to visit America. There also was the social aspect with parties and dances that was a welcome link to home through other brides.

“TBPA was her life,” Paul said. “She loved it. We were a group of happy people.”

The organization was “literally a lifeline,” said Irene Cobb, one-time national chair of the group who knows the Krieglers well and lives in Hopewell. “Especially in the very beginning when the brides first came over. They never thought they’d ever go back to England again and thought they’d never see their families again. We just became one big family.”

Cobb was not an original “war bride,” as her family immigrated to the United States when she was 14. She met and married a U.S. serviceman who was transferred to Fort Lee in the early 1960s, which is when she met the Krieglers. She said Doreen “brought me into the fold even though I was not a [WWII] GI bride.”

“I joined the association, and it was wonderful,” Cobb said. “We had no family from this area, so they were my family. Most of them were sort of my mother’s age, so they were literally my mothers.”

Cobb became leader of the chapter, the state chapter and eventually national chair for four years.

The British side of the organization disbanded many years ago as the parents were dying off, Cobb said. The U.S. group, which at one point grew to about 20,000 members, kept going until 2018 when its numbers had dwindled so low that there was little reason to continue, so it disbanded, though locally its surviving members still get together on a regular basis.

“Paul and Doreen were very instrumental” in keeping the group going as long as it did, Cobb said.

***

Paul Kriegler grew up in Buffalo, N.Y., the son of German immigrants who arrived in the United States in the years preceding World War I. His parents had lost Kriegler’s 14-year-old sister to a ruptured appendix and wanted another girl, he said. “They got me instead!” Kriegler said. His mother was 45 when he was born.

His family lived in a community surrounded by other Germans.

“I spoke fluent German,” he recalled. “I didn’t speak English until I was 6 years old.”

His father died when he was 6, and, in time, his mother remarried a farmer who moved the family to the town of Wilson, on the banks of Lake Ontario where in the winters the walk to school was a frigid adventure. Snow routinely reached halfway up the telephone poles, he said.

By the time he was 12, Paul was milking four cows a day, twice a day, seven days a week, by hand.

“And today, I hate cows,” he said with a laugh.

After high school, he took a job in Niagara Falls with a company that printed business forms, then moved to General Motors in North Tonawanda, a suburb of Buffalo, where he helped build Pratt and Whitney aircraft engines. In 1942, he enlisted in the Army and was assigned to the Army Air Forces, the forerunner of the Air Force. He became a top turret gunner and flight engineer, in the 8th Air Force, 94th bombardment group, 333rd battalion squadron.

He was part of the fateful Schweinfurt raid on Oct. 14, 1943 over Germany. American bombers conducted a strategic bombing raid on ball-bearing factories in hopes of reducing production of German war machinery. The highly coordinated mission was a failure, in part, Kriegler said because of weather that disrupted the timing of the flights.

The Americans lost 60 B-17s in the raid and more than 600 men, according to a military historian’s account on the website of the National World War II Museum. Numerous other B-17s were rendered no longer airworthy and many more received minor damage. Kriegler’s plane suffered flak damage, pierced gas tanks and lost two engines, and, of course, nearly ran out of fuel as it limped back to England.

After safely landing, Kriegler said the crew literally flipped a coin to determine which town they would go to. The winner? Tenterden, where Kriegler remembers they were surrounded by townspeople, thinking they might be Germans.

A British military officer took them in, found them food and places to stay and in the ensuing days directed them to a community dance, where Kriegler met a young woman who worked the cash register at the local movie theater as well as at a local food-rationing center that distributed provisions to residents.

Kriegler was talking to the military officer, James Dickinson — who would become a family friend and known as “Uncle James” to the Kriegler daughters for reasons that are about to become apparent — when Doreen came in and sat down.

“I looked at her, and she looked at me,” Kriegler recalled. “I said to James, ‘Is she married?’ He said no. ‘Is she engaged?’ He said no, ‘Would you like an introduction?’”

“We both knew immediately,” Kriegler said. “We were engaged three weeks later.”

That Doreen was even at the dance was more good fortune and happenstance. She had been born the youngest of 12 children in another town in the south of England. Her father died in the Great Influenza pandemic of 1918-19 before her birth, and her mother was able to raise her against great financial odds. Years later, Doreen and her mother wound up in Tenterden and instead of being drafted into British service she had been allowed to stay in town to care for her ailing mum, Kriegler said.

They married in England in March 1944 during the war, and then made their way to America to build a life together. Paul apprenticed with a jeweler in upstate New York before coming south for work, eventually becoming a certified gemologist and mineralogist. They raised two daughters and have three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Paul retired from Schwarzschild Jewelers in Richmond, and the couple retired back to England — where Doreen always wanted to live again. After six years, they returned to the Richmond area to be closer to one of their daughters and her children.

More than a year after Doreen’s death, Paul misses her fiercely, as you might suspect, keeping many photos of her nearby to rekindle his memories.

“She was the most wonderful wife anybody ever had,” he said, “and she was the most wonderful mother.”