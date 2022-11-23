Lohmann: Hanover man puts his beard on the line, raising money for Children's Hospital

Brian Thompson has been growing his beard for five years. At last measurement, it’s almost two feet long. He named it Petunia.

But as attached to Petunia as he’s become, Thompson is willing to shave it to raise money for Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU. His fundraising effort allows the public to vote – and donate – to determine whether he should “save it or shave it.”

One vote is priced at $5, five votes are $20, or you can block five opposing votes for $50. Voting is open until Dec. 16, the fifth anniversary – or shaveaversary -- of when he last shaved.

You can vote at saveitorshaveit.beardleague.org

PETUNIA?

Thompson laughed at the question, but explained how his dog, Levi, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, helped him come up with a name for his beard.

“Levi goes around and loves to sniff any flowers that he can reach -- and my beard,” Thompson said, “so I started calling it Petunia.”

Thompson, 41, a stay-at-home dad who previously worked in sales and lives in Hanover, started letting his beard grow about six years ago. He made it a year, shaved it off after a “No-Shave November” charitable event, and then started growing it again on Dec. 16, 2017. Thompson said his 9-year-old son, Benjamin, doesn’t remember him without a beard.

“It’s just there,” he said.

And then some. Thompson’s beard was measured at 22 inches last month at the 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships in Casper, Wyo. He competed in the 18-24-inch division, but he did not place, though he was not disheartened in the least, as he got to spread the word about his “Save It or Shave It” event.

Thompson got a big boost locally from the RVA Beard League, a nonprofit that, of course, celebrates facial hair, but is in existence to perform community service and to raise money for charity through various events during the year. Thompson sought help in promoting his efforts on social media, and league president Chad Roberts said, “We can handle that if you’re willing to be the one in the barber chair.”

Thompson’s “Save It or Shave It” piggybacks on the RVA Beard League’s support of the annual “No Shave November” (for beards) and “Movember” (for mustaches), which they’ve taken to calling together, “Growvember,” in which members grow facial hair for the month of November, raising money from friends and family for charity.

Thompson has taken that effort to a heightened level, soliciting support from local businesses and others, distributing flyers around the city. Others with lesser beards have also joined the “Save It or Shave It” campaign, though Petunia remains the main attraction.

“What he’s doing is the same sort of thing, just bigger; he has a lot more to lose than a lot of folks, “Roberts said with a laugh. “There’s something on the line.”

Petunia, in fact.

Thompson has grown accustomed to having the long beard, taking care to tie it up or tuck it in his shirt before he cooks or engages in woodworking. Or as he says, “Fire is bad, and scissors are bad. I have to watch it.”

All in all, though, having a beard that’s taken on a life of its own is “goofy fun.”

And now Petunia is helping him raise money for Children’s Hospital.

“Whatever I can do to support those families is my goal,” he said.

Stone Brewing has partnered with Thompson and will host a “Save It or Shave It” public party on the evening of Dec. 16 where Thompson will learn of Petunia’s fate (and how much money has been raised). High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor has already agreed to do the honors, if it comes to that.

“I told them, ‘Let’s do something funky with this,’” he said of the potential of, at long last, a shave. “I’ve got really neat plans to do something really goofy. So, if I lose her, it’s OK. It’s going to be something wild. It’s going to be fun.”