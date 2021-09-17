Lohmann: He survived prostate cancer, and now this Glen Allen man's mission is to help others learn about the disease and talk about it

Golf, as Bert Jones noted with a laugh, is “a recurring theme in my life.”

Besides being his favorite pastime, golf also is what he was doing when he first noticed the symptoms that led to a doctor’s visit and a diagnosis of prostate cancer.

He was also on the course, soon after his diagnosis, when he mentioned to one of his regular playing partners that he wouldn’t be out for a while because of upcoming surgery.

“I’ve got prostate cancer,” he said.

One of his buddies replied, no kidding? “Me, too.”

“Neither one of us had mentioned it to the other up until that point, and the only reason I was telling him was because I wasn’t going to be able to play golf the next month.”

It was the same when he returned to work after his surgery. Colleagues would ask where he’d been, he’d tell them, and estimates about one in four men would tell him they also were recently diagnosed with prostate cancer or had been treated for it several years earlier.