Lohmann: Henrico couple teams up on a project 'to make things better'

Clenise was in the middle of tax season in March when Alex suggested they consider making face shields — “I have plenty of projects, I didn’t need another one,” she said with a laugh when I asked half-jokingly if they were that desperate for an interesting project — so she was slightly standoffish about the idea at first.

But Alex kept researching it, and she kept thinking about what was going on.

“We were saddened at how unprepared the government seemed to be in getting PPE to people and hopping on it as soon as things happened,” she said. “I got to thinking about the needs that were out there, and about how the coronavirus was killing people. It was just so sad how fast it was going.”

So, they embarked on the project that she figured “would be for a month or two.”

After running the printers almost round-the-clock for much of the summer, they have finally turned them off for periods in August, waiting for the next surge in demand (and also so she can catch up on her annual studies of the new tax laws).