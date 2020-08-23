Lohmann: Her fun collecting antiques turns into a legacy of helping artists

“Junking” was something longtime Richmonder Grace Linton Battle did with her friends: going around to dusty antique shops, asking questions and learning what made a good deal, spending the leftover cash she had squirreled away after the groceries were bought and things at home were taken care of.
She often made her purchases of art, decorative items and antique furniture on layaway, a couple of dollars at a time.
The exercise was social and edifying and brought her joy. Later, she applied the same curiosity and steady determination to the stock market, asking questions and reading, buying a small number of shares with the modest amount of money she had available, and letting the dividends reinvest over time.
Battle “loved a good bargain,” her family says, whether it was a stock or a side table.
By the time Battle died in February, three months shy of her 100th birthday, she had compiled a tidy sum, and her family decided what better way to honor her life and “her kind of old-fashioned, gentle way of collecting,” as her daughter Anne Battle says, than to put the money to work for artists.
Thus was born the GLB Memorial Fund for the Arts, which will — and already has, in an effort to help mitigate the damage done by the pandemic — provide financial support to women artists and curators in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
Grace Battle’s granddaughter Marta Staudinger, an artist and art consultant who operates a gallery in Washington, came up with the idea.
“One of the main lessons that she really embodied and inspired in each of us is this interest in provenance,” Staudinger said. “She loved when I asked her about a decorative oriental screen that I would always admire when I visited her or a specific ceramic vase or a wood table. She loved to tell those stories and, whenever she knew the information about the artists, she would incorporate that in the stories.
“It just felt for me that her legacy was way more about sharing stories of collecting and supporting women, and I do believe that’s ingrained in me from her.”
Staudinger believes her grandmother “had everything to do” with her career and that her passion for collecting “really pointed me in the direction of art.”
Battle’s family planned to begin distributing “project seed grants” next year — $10,000 awards to be shared each year by two female artists or curators — in an effort to “advance women-led contemporary art initiatives.”
But then COVID-19 hit, and the family felt they couldn’t wait to help the artistic community, which has been hit as hard as any group by the pandemic. The fund wound up quickly launching a “relief by art acquisition” project in the spring with the plan to acquire works from two artists.
“But the need was so immense,” Anne Battle said, so the fund acquired seven pieces of art that will become part of the GLB Memorial Fund collection and be on display at Staudinger’s Latela Art Gallery and available for loan to other galleries or museums.
Born and raised in Charlottesville, Grace Linton Battle’s worldview was shaped by growing up in the Great Depression when resources were scarce and then marrying, at age 23, as World War II raged. She also lived in an age when married women’s roles often were largely focused on raising children and taking care of the home.
“I just think she was a very modest person,” Anne Battle said. “I don’t think she knew another way to be.”
She was married to John S. Battle Jr., whose father John S. Battle, served as governor in the early 1950s, though even that connection didn’t carry the sort of privilege you might think.
“We were not allowed to drink Coca-Colas when we went to the Executive Mansion,” said Anne Battle, who was a young child at the time, “because my grandfather said that was Virginia property and not our property.”
Battle said her mother had a household grocery budget, and she delighted in holding back a few dollars here and there and then going out “junking” with her friends, finding bargains she could afford, stashing them away and then proudly bringing them out to display at just the right time.
“I think it was a game to her,” Anne Battle said. “I think it was a challenge.”
Grace Battle, who had three children, spent much of her adult life living in Richmond or Kilmarnock. Her husband, a founding partner of the law firm now known as McGuireWoods, lived her final years at Covenant Woods in Hanover County.
Anne Battle figures there is enough money to sustain the fund, with annual grants, for a decade or two, but Staudinger is thinking bigger. She would like to establish a nonprofit and accept donations to build the fund so it could be sustained into the distant future and broaden its reach.
An online art exhibition is in the works for October and November that will feature artwork for sale by female artists in Virginia, Maryland and D.C., Staudinger said.
Anne Battle, who lives in Richmond and spent the past eight years on the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Foundation board of directors, said the family is “hoping that these grants make a difference, even a small one, to these individuals. And we are hoping that my mother and her ‘junking’ pals would be pleased.”
She added, though, that her mother would “not be real thrilled” her name is on the fund, but she believes “a little pat on the back” is in order.
Said Staudinger, “She would never have wanted to receive credit, but she would have been proud of the mission.”
