Lohmann: Her fun collecting antiques turns into a legacy of helping artists

“But the need was so immense,” Anne Battle said, so the fund acquired seven pieces of art that will become part of the GLB Memorial Fund collection and be on display at Staudinger’s Latela Art Gallery and available for loan to other galleries or museums.

Born and raised in Charlottesville, Grace Linton Battle’s worldview was shaped by growing up in the Great Depression when resources were scarce and then marrying, at age 23, as World War II raged. She also lived in an age when married women’s roles often were largely focused on raising children and taking care of the home.

“I just think she was a very modest person,” Anne Battle said. “I don’t think she knew another way to be.”

She was married to John S. Battle Jr., whose father John S. Battle, served as governor in the early 1950s, though even that connection didn’t carry the sort of privilege you might think.

“We were not allowed to drink Coca-Colas when we went to the Executive Mansion,” said Anne Battle, who was a young child at the time, “because my grandfather said that was Virginia property and not our property.”