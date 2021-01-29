Lohmann: Her husband died of COVID at 57, but she is forever grateful for the care he received

“I had no idea when I kissed him on the forehead on the 25th…” said Wanda Hall, her voice trailing off.
The 25th was September, the day she took her husband, Kelvin, to the hospital with a high fever and breathing problems. She would never kiss him again, never even be in the same room with him. Fifteen days later, he was gone.
He was diagnosed with COVID-19 the day he arrived at the hospital, and while there were glimmers of hope over the next two weeks, the odds were stacked against Kelvin Hall, 57, because of a heart condition and diabetes. He died Oct. 10, one of 17 Virginians who died that weekend due to complications from COVID-19.
It was the worst possible outcome, of course, and a monumental void has been left in her life, but three months later this is the story Wanda Hall wants to tell: how she and her husband were treated with kindness and respect when he was in the intensive care unit at John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell. Hospital staff returned her calls, answered her questions and kept her informed. They cared.
“Because I want everyone to know,” she said, explaining why she contacted the newsroom.
“I just want people to know that even though my husband didn’t make it, the hospital has good doctors and nurses who did everything they could until the day he passed,” Hall said. “The ICU nurses and doctors … took good care of my husband. I did not run across one staff person who was not kind and compassionate. All of them did their jobs.”
And then some.
At least one nurse even visited the funeral home and signed the guest book for Hall’s husband.
Wanda Hall has heard occasional criticism of hospitals throughout the pandemic, and she wanted to lift her voice in appreciation. Most of the past year has been awful for hospital workers on the front lines, risking exposure to the virus with every shift. There can also be an immense emotional toll from the stress and strain, yet none of that showed in their work. Hall said her family witnessed nothing but professionalism and consideration.
“The staff was just awesome,” she said.
I asked Hall, who lives in Hopewell and works in the controller’s office at Virginia State University, to tell me about her husband.
“He was a happy-go-lucky person,” she said. “He had an infectious laugh. Everybody loved him. He was a very kind person. If you knew him, he was your friend.
“He treated me like a queen.”
They were classmates at Dinwiddie High, class of ’82, but they were not high school sweethearts. Not even close.
“He said he spoke to me and that I turned my nose up at him,” Wanda said, although she didn’t recall it exactly like that.
Anyway, Kelvin enlisted in the Army after high school and after his discharge they ran into each other again, in the Sears department store in Petersburg, where Wanda was greeting customers and encouraging them to fill out credit applications. She received a bonus for every completed application.
She asked him to fill out an application; he said he would if she’d agree to go on a date with him.
“I was like, ‘Sure,’” she recalled. “It wasn’t like I didn’t know him.”
They went on a date and then another. After a couple of months, he announced he wanted to get married. Wanda was caught off guard.
“I kind of brushed it to the side,” she said, thinking he wasn’t serious. “About two weeks later, he said, ‘You thought about us getting married?’ I’m like, ‘No, not really.’”
He said he wanted to know by the end of the month or he was going to move on.
“I thought he was shooting hot air,” she said.
Then a week before the end of the month, he asked if she made any plans for the wedding. He said they needed to arrange for a cake and a tuxedo and a dress.
She was laughing the whole time she related this story from a happier time. Long story short, next thing Wanda knew she was on the phone with her family, telling them, “I’m getting married Saturday.”
“I guess I just rolled with it,” she said, laughing some more. “It just worked out.”
They were married for 33 years, raised a daughter and have three grandchildren, and, she said, “We were truly living our best life.”
She does not know how he contracted COVID-19. They had tried to be careful since the onset of the pandemic, limiting their number of outings and wearing masks. Kelvin left his job with an electrical contractor over the summer to apply for disability because of his heart condition.
Kelvin had started running a fever about a week before he would be hospitalized. They didn’t know if it was COVID-19, but Wanda figured it was. His fever came and went a few times, but on the morning of Sept. 25, the fever returned and he was having trouble moving around, a result of diminished oxygen level.
She drove him to the hospital, and a nurse came out with a wheelchair. Later that day, she gave him the final kiss.
Wanda had to quarantine because of her exposure to him – she wound up with minor symptoms – and kept in touch with his doctors and nurses by phone, multiple times a day. They always took the time to patiently explain what was going on with Kelvin. They arranged for him to FaceTime with Wanda.
In his final days, she was able to return to the hospital and look at Kelvin through a window. She said it was all surreal.
“I never thought I’d be out there at the window,” she said, recalling images of people on television over the past months making window visits to their loved ones, “and I found myself doing the same thing,”
There was comfort, though, in the way he was cared for, she said.
“Now that my husband has received his wings I still continue to talk about the kindness, consideration and support the ICU staff showed me through the entire experience and I will forever be grateful to each one of them,” she said.
