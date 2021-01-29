Lohmann: Her husband died of COVID at 57, but she is forever grateful for the care he received

“I had no idea when I kissed him on the forehead on the 25th…” said Wanda Hall, her voice trailing off.

The 25th was September, the day she took her husband, Kelvin, to the hospital with a high fever and breathing problems. She would never kiss him again, never even be in the same room with him. Fifteen days later, he was gone.

He was diagnosed with COVID-19 the day he arrived at the hospital, and while there were glimmers of hope over the next two weeks, the odds were stacked against Kelvin Hall, 57, because of a heart condition and diabetes. He died Oct. 10, one of 17 Virginians who died that weekend due to complications from COVID-19.

It was the worst possible outcome, of course, and a monumental void has been left in her life, but three months later this is the story Wanda Hall wants to tell: how she and her husband were treated with kindness and respect when he was in the intensive care unit at John Randolph Medical Center in Hopewell. Hospital staff returned her calls, answered her questions and kept her informed. They cared.

“Because I want everyone to know,” she said, explaining why she contacted the newsroom.