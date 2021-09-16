Lohmann: Her uncle was lost in WWII; now a Richmond woman is trying to bring him home

″We haven’t closed the door, but the possibility of resolving these cases is so slim after all these years,″ said an Army official speaking on condition he not be identified.”

However, technological advances, particularly in the use of DNA, have greatly improved the chances of identification.

Clement and other families want DPAA to exhume the “unknown” remains from the Manila cemetery and conduct DNA testing. In Clement’s case, she and a cousin have provided DNA samples, as have families of other men whose remains are presumed to be buried in Manila.

Through her research about her uncle, Clement connected with Michael Krehl, a descendant of another of the men whose remains are believed buried in Manila. Krehl is the driving force of the group of families, trying to get answers and action from DPAA, even performing some of the investigative work themselves as far as finding relatives for DNA samples.

“It feels like we’ve provided these folks everything they would need to move this ahead,” Krehl said in a phone interview from Florida. “We have remains in the ground in Manila. What are we waiting on?”