Lohmann: How difficult is it to find four-leaf clovers? 8-year-old Chesterfield boy says not so hard (but he's really good at it)

Even for those of us fortunate enough to have escaped the worst of COVID-19, the pandemic changed our lives. Routines were altered, habits adjusted, new pastimes pursued: baking bread, tending a garden, searching for toilet paper.
Eight-year-old Micah Johnston went looking for four-leaf clovers.
And found them. Lots of them.
“I started collecting four-leaf clovers around six months ago,” Micah wrote in a letter – dictated to his 11-year-old brother, Liam, who did the typing – to the newspaper last month. “I noticed I was pretty good at it when I found around 12 of them in about 10 minutes. I collect them when I walk the neighborhood and basically every time I find a clover patch.”
The letter is a little out of character for Micah, I learned later, in that he is shy and introverted and doesn’t much like to toot his own horn, which would include telling others about his knack for finding four-leaf clovers. But Liam, and Micah’s twin sister Kinsley, both impressed by their brother’s keen eye and patience, encouraged him to share his story.
So, here we are.
When I checked with Micah the other day, his count of found four-leaf clovers had grown beyond 200. For good measure, he’s also collected nine five-leaf clovers and several six-leaf clovers. He keeps them in a three-ring binder that his grandmother, a retired school teacher, had in her stash of supplies. He safely presses the clovers into transparent sleeves, designed for baseball cards.
I’m Micah’s age squared (do the math, and we'll consider this an interactive column), and though I can’t say I’ve devoted a lot of time in my life to looking for four-leaf clovers, I have done a little patch-combing through years, and I can’t recall ever finding one.
How does he do this?
“I don’t really know,” Micah said when I asked him. “I just start looking. I sometimes look at it on the edges first and then the middle.”
He makes it sound so easy.
“It’s amazing,” said his mom, Megan. “I think I’ve found two in my whole life. He exceeded me in just a couple of minutes.”
“I can’t figure it out,” said his dad, Erik, “other than he really takes the time to sit and stare into the patch.”
Besides being patient, observant and methodical in his approach – “He’s always been a kid who likes … to put things together; and he wants to be a builder when he grows up,” his mom says – Micah is competitive. He’s found four-leaf clovers on family outings to state and neighborhood parks and just about everywhere else he’s ventured in recent months, including the patch next to the driveway at his family’s home in Chesterfield County.
A couple of times, Micah has even spotted four-leaf clovers while pedaling his bicycle, stopped and plucked one or six from the ground.
“That’s what kind of freaked me out,” Erik said with a laugh. “It’s like, ‘Oh, wow! You saw that? For real?’ And sure enough…”
I found several stories about hunting for four-leaf clovers, which estimated that one in 10,000 clover plants have four leaves – or actually “leaflets,” since they are part of a single leaf, according to Scientific American, a popular science magazine. About 1.2 square meters of ground – about the surface area of a typical office desk, the magazine said – would be required for 10,000 plants. Knowing that helps your odds, but doesn’t guarantee you’ll be sharp-eyed or lucky enough to find one with four leaves.
A 2019 New York Times Magazine story headlined “How To Find a Four-Leaf Clover” quoted Leslie Hirst, a visual artist and professor who estimated she has collected tens of thousands of four-leaf clovers and found as many as 333 in a single day, an obsession that began during childhood in rural North Carolina. She said she’s so sensitized to them that she can spot one “at a full run.”
Her advice? From The Times’ piece:
Don’t get up close and start counting individual leaves. Instead, visually skim for what Hirst calls “ruptures in the pattern” — a four-leaf clover makes the shape of a square, while the typical three-leaf version appears as a triangle. Imprint the four-leaf image in your mind until you can see it even when you close your eyes.
I asked his parents to run this pattern theory by Micah to see if this was his experience.
“I have honestly never thought of clovers in the constructs of patterns and shapes,” Megan replied by email, “but when I asked Micah about that, he immediately said that was exactly how he thought of them, too. He completely agreed with the woman in the article, that four leaf clovers are squares and three leaf clovers are triangles. He definitely sees the patterns in nature.”
In a way, the pandemic made this all possible for Micah, or at least presented the opportunity to discover his skill for finding four-leaf clovers. With school held remotely most of the year, usual extracurricular activities canceled and with more family time together, the Johnstons have made a point of enjoying the outdoors even more than usual. The “silver lining” of a dark cloud of the past year or so.
“Not that they weren’t close, but they’ve really become closer,” Megan said of her three children, though not wanting to come off as sounding smug, she quickly added with a laugh, “They fight a lot, too.”
Micah, a rising 3rd-grader, told me about the first time he earnestly looked for and found a four-leaf clover: it was when the family went out to its first dinner since the pandemic started, at a place with an outdoor dining area.
“We just started walking around the building … and I just looked down and found it,” he said.
Man, he makes it sound easy.
Micah is a collector – rocks, seashells, “all kinds of stuff,” his mom says – so the four-leaf clovers fit right in, although they require more intense effort than walking along a beach and picking up a shell. They also, according to some people, bring good luck.
Micah doesn’t know about all that. All he knows is that it’s “kind of relaxing and kind of fun, too.” He’s also proud about being good at finding them.
“They’re not impossible to find,” his dad said. “You just have to be pretty methodical about it and determined.”
Put another way, said Erik: “Slow down and take the time to stare up close at nature.”
