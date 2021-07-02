Lohmann: How difficult is it to find four-leaf clovers? 8-year-old Chesterfield boy says not so hard (but he's really good at it)

I asked his parents to run this pattern theory by Micah to see if this was his experience.

“I have honestly never thought of clovers in the constructs of patterns and shapes,” Megan replied by email, “but when I asked Micah about that, he immediately said that was exactly how he thought of them, too. He completely agreed with the woman in the article, that four leaf clovers are squares and three leaf clovers are triangles. He definitely sees the patterns in nature.”

In a way, the pandemic made this all possible for Micah, or at least presented the opportunity to discover his skill for finding four-leaf clovers. With school held remotely most of the year, usual extracurricular activities canceled and with more family time together, the Johnstons have made a point of enjoying the outdoors even more than usual. The “silver lining” of a dark cloud of the past year or so.

“Not that they weren’t close, but they’ve really become closer,” Megan said of her three children, though not wanting to come off as sounding smug, she quickly added with a laugh, “They fight a lot, too.”

Micah, a rising 3rd-grader, told me about the first time he earnestly looked for and found a four-leaf clover: it was when the family went out to its first dinner since the pandemic started, at a place with an outdoor dining area.