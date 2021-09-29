Lohmann: How long will it take a VCU breast cancer researcher to get to a conference in Philly? About three days by bike

Fines, who grew up in Midlothian and attended James River High, has been swimming and running since he was a young kid. He competed in his first triathlon while in high school, borrowing a suitable bike from his dad who had done some of the multisport events that consist of swimming, cycling and running over various distances. (He said his mother and sister also used the same bike in triathlons.)

“Absolutely loved it,” he said of his first triathlon.

He joined the club team at the University of Virginia, where he earned his undergraduate degree in biology and came to enjoy the strenuous training – or, at least, appreciate it – and all that comes with the sport. At the top of the list? “Being able to explore creation,” which for him is a faith-affirming act.

“Being able to go out and see everything and not be in a car is really just the best way to see everything,” he said. “When I’m in the mountains and going up, all of these cars are passing, but I get to see everything in slow motion. I really like that.”

He also likes the dedication and discipline that are required. He also likes the routine.

“It just has a good rhythm of life to it,” he said.