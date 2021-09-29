Lohmann: How long will it take a VCU breast cancer researcher to get to a conference in Philly? About three days by bike

Cory Fines, a doctoral student at Virginia Commonwealth University, will be attending an academic conference in mid-October in Philadelphia to talk about his team’s research on triple-negative breast cancer.
Doesn’t sound like anything out of the ordinary until you learn how he intends to get there – by riding a bicycle.
In reality, though, it’s not completely illogical because Fines, 25, is a triathlete, accustomed to cycling long distances. Still, spending three days pedaling 250 miles to a conference is not the sort of thing you’d expect.
“It kind of started as a joke,” Fines said of the idea, “but it became a real thing, so that’s kind of cool.”
The idea became real when it moved beyond simply a stunt and into a way to do some good. Not only as a way to call attention to his serious research, but also by raising funds for breast cancer research through VCU’s Massey Cancer Center, which is collecting donations in honor of Fines’ effort under the banner, “Paving the Road to Philly Pink.”
An added element to Fines’ ride is that he’s less than two years removed from being hit by a car while cycling through Shockoe Bottom. He suffered a broken shoulder and ribs, required surgery on his knee and many stitches on his face, nearly bit through his tongue. He was in the hospital for five days and in a neck brace for six weeks as he recuperated from broken bones in his neck.
He doesn’t remember a lot about the aftermath, but he read the EMT’s report about the incident. Apparently, he was asked to describe his pain on a scale of 1-to-10.
“I said 10,” Fines said, “and I never say 10. Supposedly I was in a lot of pain.”
He was back in the pool a couple of months later, though tethered to the side of the pool because he was still far from his normal range of strength and motion. Then came time on a stationary bike. Running took more time, but he was competing again in triathlons by the end of the year.
“It took a long time, but in retrospect it could have gone worse,” he said.
And it almost got worse a few days before our phone conversation when he was side-swiped by a vehicle on Osborne Turnpike in eastern Henrico.
“Grazed me,” he said. “Luckily I stayed upright, but you can see the scuff mark on my shoe.”
The people who really know him, Fines says, knew the first crash – and certainly not the second – wouldn’t curtail his enthusiasm for cycling. Though he pedals on, he’s not fond of motorists who can’t be bothered to share the road safely with cyclists.
“It’s still frustrating, and sometimes I get mad at cars and say things I probably shouldn’t,” he said.
Fines, who grew up in Midlothian and attended James River High, has been swimming and running since he was a young kid. He competed in his first triathlon while in high school, borrowing a suitable bike from his dad who had done some of the multisport events that consist of swimming, cycling and running over various distances. (He said his mother and sister also used the same bike in triathlons.)
“Absolutely loved it,” he said of his first triathlon.
He joined the club team at the University of Virginia, where he earned his undergraduate degree in biology and came to enjoy the strenuous training – or, at least, appreciate it – and all that comes with the sport. At the top of the list? “Being able to explore creation,” which for him is a faith-affirming act.
“Being able to go out and see everything and not be in a car is really just the best way to see everything,” he said. “When I’m in the mountains and going up, all of these cars are passing, but I get to see everything in slow motion. I really like that.”
He also likes the dedication and discipline that are required. He also likes the routine.
“It just has a good rhythm of life to it,” he said.
Fines’ involvement in triathlons has served him well in scientific research, said Douglas H. Sweet, one of Fines’ faculty advisors.
“It takes a lot of drive, personal commitment and perseverance to be a triathlete,” said Sweet, chairman and E. Claiborne Robins Distinguished Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutics. “Those are qualities you really need to propel your research forward because 90 percent of what you do doesn’t work. I think those activities toughen his body and spirit, and Dr. da Rocha” – Sandro R.P. da Rocha, associate professor in the Department of Chemical and Life Sciences Engineering and Fines’ other faculty advisor – “are here to toughen his mind.”
Fines is in his fourth year as a PhD candidate in VCU’s Center for Clinical and Translational Research with a concentration in cancer and molecular medicine. He’s part of a team researching more effective ways to treat triple-negative breast cancer, the most aggressive form of breast cancer. They are looking at combining commonly used chemotherapy with immunotherapy, as a way to increase efficacy by overcoming common obstacles that come with treating this unique form of breast cancer.
He will be talking about recent experiments and data collection at the American Association of Pharmaceutical Scientists conference that begins Oct. 17. Fines plans to start pedaling north on Oct. 14.
I asked Fines if there was any personal inspiration that led him to take an interest in cancer research. There was, but maybe not what you might think.
“I always wanted to do cancer research,” he said. “I was a kid, like 7 years old, and I knew I wanted to cancer research.”
He remembers Googling things about cancer when he was in middle school. He laughs now trying to remember what in the world he possibly could have been hoping to find or make notes about. He isn’t even sure about “why” he was doing, but he has a pretty good idea.
“I think maybe just because [cancer] was a big problem, I wanted to tackle it,” he said. “Then as I progress in my career, learning more and more at UVA and now at VCU, I realized how crazy cancer is.
“I don’t know there will ever be a cure per se because there are so many different types, and if you solve one problem there’s always going to be another problem. I think I like that about it. There are so many ways you can go at the problem and there are so many problems to be tackled, and you need to collaborate with other people to see good results. You need minds in the immunology field and the pathology field and the clinical field to really have success.”
(804) 649-6639