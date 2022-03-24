Lohmann: In helping his son, Positive Vibe restaurateur touched a whole lot of other lives

When we first met in 2004, Garth Larcen’s dream looked slightly unfinished: a pile of cinderblocks and mounds of dusts in a vacant storefront at Stratford Hills Shopping Center, part of which used to be an insurance office (his).

Eighteen years later, his work is (mostly) finished, and that dream? It came to fruition and then some.

Max’s Positive Vibe Café, the nonprofit restaurant Larcen founded that trained and employed young people with disabilities is no more, as Natalie’s Taste of Lebanon is taking over the space. An opening for the remodeled restaurant is planned for early April.

However, it should be noted, the foundation that administered the training is still going strong and will continue under an agreement with Natalie’s.

Larcen, who has been the foundation’s only executive director, stepped down from that position earlier this month but will stay on as chairman of the board for the remainder of the year. He hopes his presence will provide a little continuity for the new executive director, Michele Jones, a former restaurateur who with chef Jason Alley formed Alley/Jones Hospitality, a restaurant consulting business.

Over the years, the Positive Vibe Foundation has trained more than 1,600 people with disabilities, all with scholarships and many from local school systems, to work in the food-service industry with basic kitchen and restaurant skills – all because Larcen wanted to help his son, Max, who has muscular dystrophy, and others like him, have an opportunity to work.

“You do something for one person, you have no idea who else you’re going to affect,” Larcen said. “It really had a ripple effect you just never expected.”

Their work won numerous awards and was featured in the national media. People from around the world consulted with Larcen about starting similar restaurants in their communities. He and Max were invited to speak at a conference in Florida at NASA and at another conference in France.

As they surveyed the scene at the Paris conference, a major production with a huge video screen and interpreters for attendees from two dozen countries, Larcen turned to Max and said, “Do they have any idea we're from the Stratford Hills Shopping Center?”

The impact of their work hit most meaningfully closest to home with people like Randall Owen, who went through the training program about a decade ago and worked at the restaurant for a short time before landing a job at Kroger, where he still works. He now is married, has two children and owns a home.

Besides offering training in the specialized skills required for a restaurant job, Owen told me, the program also gives students something less specific but equally as important: confidence.

“I do think it helped me get started,” he said.

***

Larcen came up with the idea behind Positive Vibe years before the restaurant served its first meal. He was talking to a friend on his backyard deck about how he could help Max find a job when the notion of a restaurant came to mind. The more he thought about it, the more he liked it.

“Everybody will go for this,” he recalled thinking, “and basically nobody did.”

He set up a nonprofit corporation in 2001, but he had difficulty getting others to embrace his vision.

“I was foolish, I guess, to some degree,” he said. “Too much of a dreamer or whatever you want to say, but I was doing it for my son.”

Max, in his 20s at the time, had difficulty finding a job. Employers often cited lack of experience as a reason, so Larcen thought creating a restaurant that would also serve as a training school for people with special needs could be a solution. As an insurance consultant who had operated a restaurant years earlier, he knew how problematic running a restaurant could be, but also knew they offered some of the best occupations for people with disabilities: washing dishes, doing prep, rolling silverware into napkins, bussing tables. They just needed the training, and his restaurant-training school could be just the ticket.

Unfortunately, for what seemed like the longest time, no one except his friends who joined the nonprofit’s board, seemed to be willing to support it.

“A reality check,” he called it.

However, he was mostly undeterred: years in the insurance business had taught him how to bounce back from rejection.

“If I didn’t get rejected 20 times a day, it wasn’t a regular day [in insurance],” he said. “That didn’t bother me the way it bothered everybody else.”

So, he pressed on – calling, cajoling, charming. Telling his story, asking for help.

Finally, a corporate grant came through – from Target Corp., through a contact he used to play basketball with – and it begat other corporate sponsors and donors that contributed goods and services to get the restaurant built and operating. The cinderblocks and dust I found in early 2004 was replaced by a 70-seat restaurant by January 2005 when the Positive Vibe opened under – what else? – challenging circumstances.

On opening night in January 2015, cold and ice kept the customers away. As Larcen kept peering hopefully out the window into the frozen, empty parking lot, Max rolled his wheelchair over to his father and said, “Dad, they ain’t coming.”

But they came the next night, and the next, and they kept coming. The training program started soon after, and along the way the original name of the nonprofit – GetLostMD Foundation, which had been Max’s idea -- was changed after Larcen went to open a bank account and was asked, “What do you have against doctors?” The name eventually was changed to Positive Vibe Foundation.

And Max? He worked as a host and assistant manager until several years ago when it became too hard on him physically. But the restaurant provided so much for his son, Larcen said. He developed friendships and made money and felt the sense of being productive.

“Just a complete transformation of his life,” Larcen said. “He had a great situation for a period of time that he wouldn’t have had otherwise.”

The restaurant made a successful run, even expanding to take over the space next-door that had housed a bank (the former bank vault became a private dining room). The restaurant’s menu evolved, it survived economic downturns and Larcen tried all kinds of thing to draw customers and make it work: celebrity bartenders, belly dancing on “Tummy Tuesdays,” and musical acts, such as Bob Marley’s grandson, as well as an annual benefit concert, VibeFest. Once, he and Max posed in skirts for a photo (“I had to offer Max a couple of steak dinners and a couple of beers to do it,” Larcen says) in a short-lived local publication called Skirt.

“I pretty much would do what I had to do to get the word out,” he said.

The restaurant kept going until it closed because of COVID-19 in March 2020. The training resumed on a limited basis a couple of months later, but new waves scuttled efforts to reopen the restaurant. Larcen said the Positive Vibe was within a couple of weeks of reopening last October when he was contacted by the owners of Natalie’s, who were looking for a new location for their Lebanese-themed restaurant.

Dr. Anne-Marie Irani and her husband, Dr. Larry Schwartz, medical allergists who opened Nataile’s in 2016 , were well-familiar with Positive Vibe as their daughter, Natalie Schwartz, had gone through the restaurant’s job-training program. They had started Natalie’s for much the same reason Larcen had started Positive Vibe.

An agreement was reached to sell Max's Positive Vibe Cafe and the rights to the lease at no cost to Natalie's with the stipulation the Positive Vibe Foundation would continue to conduct it's training classes at Natalie's. To help with Natalie's expenses, the Foundation offered to pay a monthly rent.

***

I asked Larcen if he was proud of what he created, against pretty long odds, and he replied, well, yeah, maybe.

Fact is, he said, he had a lot of help. He remains in awe of the teachers he encountered along the way – “I was just flabbergasted by their devotion to these students,” he says -- and the volunteers who pitched in to help.

“The one thing I might be a little bit proud of is that I created something that people could participate in,” he said, “because there was no way we could it alone.”

As he’s been cleaning out his office, Larcen said he’s come across maybe 2,500 business cards, each of which has left him “kind of frozen in time … I just remember the different people coming to me, [saying] ‘Let me know how I can help.’”

Having recently turned 70, Larcen said it’s a good time to step away from the hectic restaurant world. He also needs to be at home more for Max, who is now 44. Otherwise, he has no big plans, nowhere in particular to go.

“My biggest problem is my whole life I’ve been getting up and going somewhere,” he said. “I might just have to get up and drive around for a little bit and then come back.”

PHOTOS: Max’s Positive Vibe Café 20160112_LIF_VIBE_DM03 20160112_LIF_VIBE_DM02 20160112_LIF_VIBE_DM06 20160112_LIF_VIBE_DM04 20160112_LIF_VIBE_SL1 20160112_LIF_VIBE_DM01

+1

Positive Vibe Foundation positiveviberva.com