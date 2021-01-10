Lohmann: Instead of retirement, Richmond journalist finds national acclaim, opportunity to continue demystifying complex subjects

In his late 60s, veteran journalist Phil Moeller thought he was probably on the verge of winding up a successful and varied career, figuring it was just about time for the proverbial rocking chair and the moment had arrived to consider “how I was going to spend my years not working.”
Then he wound up on the The New York Times Best Seller list as a co-author of “Get What’s Yours: The Secrets to Maxing Out Your Social Security.”
“Having this book do so well basically changed my thinking,” he said, “and was very affirming in terms of saying, ‘Well, old man, maybe you’re not quite done yet.’”
Now 74 (he will turn 75 in March), Moeller, who lives in North Richmond, is back with the third book in the series of consumer guides, “Get What’s Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price,” which will be released this week by Simon & Schuster. In this book, as in the previous ones on different topics, Moeller attempts to clarify a most opaque topic, in this case, the complex and confusing U.S. medical system. He dispenses knowledge and advice, interspersed with stories of “health care heroes” doing battles on one front or another.
The central theme, though, is not so much what health care can do for you, but what you better be doing for yourself. Preventive care is crucial, and consumers overall must be “proactive.”
“This is on you,” Moeller said. “Not anybody else.”
Put another way, Moeller added with a laugh, “The book is just a major nag, right?”
Moeller has enjoyed a long career in journalism and is quite comfortable reporting and writing in a way that sheds light in dark corners.
In 1994, after two decades as a business writer and editor for major newspapers in Charlotte, Chicago, Louisville and Baltimore, he launched insure.com, a pioneering website that became a leading source of insurance information for consumers. He sold the company in 2001 and later returned to business journalism as editor and columnist for Hartford Business Journal before going into corporate communications.
He moved to Richmond in 2005. He is married to Cheryl Magazine, a retired editor at the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
In 2008, he became a contributing editor with U.S. News & World Report, writing “The Best Life” column on aging and retirement, which led to authoring “How to Live to 100,” an e-book published by the magazine. For five years, he wrote the “Ask Phil” column on Medicare for PBS NewsHour Making Sen$e website.
He has won a Gerald Loeb award for distinguished business and financial journalism. In 2015, he was awarded first place by the Virginia Press Association for his series “Coping with ALS,” which he wrote for The Times-Dispatch.
He was invited to join Laurence J. Kotlikoff, a professor of economics at Boston University, and Paul Solman, a business and economics correspondent at PBS NewsHour, in a project that would become the first of the “Get What’s Yours” series on Social Security.
Major publishing houses bid for the book – “a very heady thing,” Moeller said – and it became a successful catch for Simon & Schuster.
“At the age of 68, to be on The New York Times Best Seller list for six months running is terrific validation for ‘don’t give up,’” Moeller said.
Moeller continued the series on his own with the book on Medicare and now the new one on health care.
How, I asked, do you even start a project that involves tackling such an unwieldy concern as health care?
“I spent the better part of a year reading,” Moeller said, adding with a laugh, “I basically ruined my vision.”
He started with general interest publications, which led to specialty publications and then onto lots of research journals, from major to “geeky.” Then he began identifying the authors who wrote most authoritatively about specific issues.
“After a while, the noise started to fade a bit,” he said, explaining how the subject began to crystallize for him.
“I had no grand design other than that I had the luxury of trying to learn something and trying to have as few preconceptions as possible. Having preconceptions about health care is a bad idea because, like the proverbial tale of the blind man and the elephant, health care looks different to everybody.”
He’s done a lot of reporting and writing on consumer matters, Moeller said, though he didn’t embark on this project assuming he was some sort of expert.
“But I sort of know the questions to ask,” he said.
Curiosity, of course, is the hallmark of any good reporter, and having the opportunity to still be paid to follow his inquisitiveness more than five decades after he got into the business is “a great privilege,” he said.
“I apparently like to work,” he said. “I like to learn things. I like to explain complicated subjects to others. I’ll let others judge whether I’m any good at it, but I like the challenge.”
As for the business of health care, Moeller hopes the pandemic will inspire a renewed consideration of how we can best take care of ourselves – and what is required to do that.
“Health care is incredibly hard, and if the book is even remotely helpful, it’s because it can help demystify the complexity and give you some hand-holds to figure out how to deal with issues,” he said. “I would really like to disabuse people of the notion that health care is simple or that somebody else is going to look out for you.”
(804) 649-6639