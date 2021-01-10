Lohmann: Instead of retirement, Richmond journalist finds national acclaim, opportunity to continue demystifying complex subjects

“I had no grand design other than that I had the luxury of trying to learn something and trying to have as few preconceptions as possible. Having preconceptions about health care is a bad idea because, like the proverbial tale of the blind man and the elephant, health care looks different to everybody.”

He’s done a lot of reporting and writing on consumer matters, Moeller said, though he didn’t embark on this project assuming he was some sort of expert.

“But I sort of know the questions to ask,” he said.

Curiosity, of course, is the hallmark of any good reporter, and having the opportunity to still be paid to follow his inquisitiveness more than five decades after he got into the business is “a great privilege,” he said.

“I apparently like to work,” he said. “I like to learn things. I like to explain complicated subjects to others. I’ll let others judge whether I’m any good at it, but I like the challenge.”

As for the business of health care, Moeller hopes the pandemic will inspire a renewed consideration of how we can best take care of ourselves – and what is required to do that.

“Health care is incredibly hard, and if the book is even remotely helpful, it’s because it can help demystify the complexity and give you some hand-holds to figure out how to deal with issues,” he said. “I would really like to disabuse people of the notion that health care is simple or that somebody else is going to look out for you.”