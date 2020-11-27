Lohmann: Investment in greenspace restorations along Capital Trail enhances public spaces in the city

Capital Trees grew out of a 2010 project along 14th Street, between Bank and Main street, which brought together the Boxwood, James River, Three Chopt and Tuckahoe garden clubs in an effort to bring a measure of greenspace to the barren concrete corridor. The collaboration with the city worked well, said Turner, a landscape designer who was among those involved with the 14th Street venture who went on to establish Capital Trees, a broad-based organization that includes horticulturalists, landscape architects, community activists, business leaders and conservationists.

“We dubbed ourselves ‘Capital Trees,’ but it had become so clear to us when we did the 14th Street project that it was so much more than about the trees,” Turner said. “It’s really about the bigger public greening of which trees play a very big part.”

After 14th Street, the group partnered with the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation on Great Shiplock Park, bringing in funding, expertise and the labor itself, to transform the neglected historic site into an appealing riverfront park. The Low Line projects were natural extensions of that work.