Lohmann: Investment in greenspace restorations along Capital Trail enhances public spaces in the city

From an aesthetic point of view, the strip of land along Dock Street – the final western stretch of the Virginia Capital Trail between Great Shiplock Park and the floodwall near 17th Street – used to leave a lot to be desired.
“It was all just weeds and weed trees,” said Meg Turner. “Just a mess of invasives.”
In searching for just the right word to describe the former shabby scene, she came up with “disgustingness.”
She laughed and said she might get called on that if she trotted that word out in a game of Scrabble, but her point was well-taken. The place was an eyesore.
Now?
The linear garden along the Kanawha Canal, in the shadow of a working railroad trestle, is lovely and lush, a popular greenspace enjoyed by the growing population of downtown residents and visitors strolling or pedaling through. Completed in 2016, it even has a name: Low Line, in a nod to its inspiration, New York City’s High Line, an elevated park and greenway in Manhattan, built upon deactivated trestles.
The Low Line Green, a garden plaza at the western terminus of the Capital Trail at the floodwall where the Canal Walk begins and where President Abraham Lincoln’s coming ashore in April 1865 is commemorated with a historic marker, was finished earlier this year.
Altogether, the two projects represent a $2.1 million investment in restoration of the area. (In between the two is a narrower, austere – i.e. kind of weedy – stretch of trail directly beneath the trestle that is known to some as “The Passage,” that has not yet received the nurturing attention as the patches of land that bookend it.)
The transformation is more than simply striking in appearance. Overgrown invasive species were removed, replaced with thousands of new plants that provide a biodiversity that was lacking and also filter storm-water runoff from the surface streets and overhead highways before it enters the canal and river.
“We’ve now really created quite a little ecosystem in the heart of what was just really concrete and weeds,” said Turner, founding member and chairman of Capital Trees, a nonprofit that creates public-private partnerships with a goal of producing a more livable city and was the force behind the Low Line. “It’s a very hard-working linear garden.”
I masked up and took a pleasant afternoon stroll along the Low Line a few days after the flooding rains of mid-November. Those rains, Turner said, gave the garden "a great workout."
“Had a bit of mulch runoff, but otherwise it did its job, soaking up the polluted storm-water from I-95 and Expressway downspouts, filtering through the rain gardens and bioremediation channels before flowing into the canal and river,” she said. “It will get even more effective as the plants grow and entirely fill the area. More roots equals more filtering of pollutants.”
I’ve written stories in recent months about public-private collaborations enhancing public spaces in the city, first at Bellemeade Park where dedicated volunteers through Friends of Bellemeade Park have pretty much built the park from scratch, and then about the woods of Dogwood Dell at Byrd Park where a private foundation has financed a reclamation project of the urban forest that was suffocatingly overgrown with ivy, kudzu and all sorts of other invasive species.
Such partnerships are critical for the city park system that doesn’t have the budget for a lot of that sort of work, said Chris Frelke, the city’s director of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities in an interview for the piece on the Dogwood Dell woods.
“We really lean on a lot of different ‘friends’ groups,” he said, noting there are more than 40 such groups system-wide. “We try to maximize the dollars we have. Leveraging partnerships really allows us to accomplish greater and bigger things. We are really fortunate in the city to have so many different groups that really want to help improve our parks.”
Capital Trees grew out of a 2010 project along 14th Street, between Bank and Main street, which brought together the Boxwood, James River, Three Chopt and Tuckahoe garden clubs in an effort to bring a measure of greenspace to the barren concrete corridor. The collaboration with the city worked well, said Turner, a landscape designer who was among those involved with the 14th Street venture who went on to establish Capital Trees, a broad-based organization that includes horticulturalists, landscape architects, community activists, business leaders and conservationists.
“We dubbed ourselves ‘Capital Trees,’ but it had become so clear to us when we did the 14th Street project that it was so much more than about the trees,” Turner said. “It’s really about the bigger public greening of which trees play a very big part.”
After 14th Street, the group partnered with the Virginia Capital Trail Foundation on Great Shiplock Park, bringing in funding, expertise and the labor itself, to transform the neglected historic site into an appealing riverfront park. The Low Line projects were natural extensions of that work.
An estimated 300,000 people walk, bike skate or otherwise use the Capital Trail along the Low Line on an annual basis, and the number might be higher for 2020 as many have discovered outdoor public spaces during the pandemic, said Frazier Millner Armstrong, executive director of Capital Trees. In its work, the 501c3 organization, now with a paid staff of three and an annual budget of $300,000, brings together the city, corporations, other nonprofits, foundations and individuals. It’s eyeing other parts of the city for future projects that “create spaces that keep the community healthy and spur development around them,” Armstrong said.
“Creating public landscapes is what Capital Trees is all about,” she said.
