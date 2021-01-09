Lohmann: It's been a long, not-always-funny road for comedian Brett Leake, but he had 'Knucksie' to help him along the way

“Phil Niekro’s command over his knuckleball signaled to me -- someone living with a progressive disease and its charted course - one could learn to exercise at least some control over the uncontrollable,” Leake says.

The diagnosis left him in a dark place, and yet…

“Something happened in my mind that made me look outward, not inward,” he said. “Inward was some sadness, outward were my friends, people who wanted to do things: go to the football game, go to the basketball game, go to the dance. At the same time, among the things my friends shared back then was interest in this guy, Phil Niekro.”

Over the years, Leake would draw comfort and inspiration from what appeared to be this strange convergence of his life and Niekro’s career. Besides the occasional encounters, Leake clipped newspapers and kept a scrapbook on Niekro. On Niekro pitching days, he tuned into long-distance AM radio stations after dark, hoping Niekro was still in the game when reception grew strong enough to hear. In 1981, he and his buddies ran Niekro in a mock election at William & Mary in the Virginia governor’s race (he ran a strong third among non-Virginia voters on campus).