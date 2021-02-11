Lohmann: It's easy to get sucked into a fantasy world, but it's OK to just walk away

Then, it dawned on me.

It was the soaps! Maybe I got a little too deep into the “lives” of the characters — comedian George Carlin used to joke that to dedicated soap viewers they were “my stories” — and I was left mildly dejected. (It was the same sort of moment of epiphany — at about the same time, in fact — when I figured out a certain fabric softener was seriously irritating my skin. The realizations were life-changing. Also cleansing, as I’ve never washed so many loads of clothes at once.)

Anyway, I shut off the soaps, and life seemed to brighten. Now, this is not intended to cast aspersions on devoted fans of soap operas. I’m sure they don’t affect everyone as they did me, and, if you derive enjoyment from them, well, good on you. I don’t think anyone, even their staunchest fans, believe soaps are the health food of television viewing. I like cookies, too, but I’d apparently reached my limit. All of the anguish-sorrow-conniving-torment proved too much for me.

I thought about those days when I recently read a story about a woman who said she had escaped the clutches of “QAnon,” a cult-like confederacy of conspiracy theorists that at its core made the guy who used to live in the White House a messianic figure.