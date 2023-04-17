Bill Lohmann Follow Bill Lohmann Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The 9-year-old child from Jamaica, born with spina bifida, came to the United States last fall for surgery to repair the feet and ankles left misshapen by years of crawling. She had never walked.

It has been a slow, arduous process, but the operation worked: Gabby is on her feet, with the help of leg braces and a walker, and she has an entirely new outlook on life.

Her mother, Novie McKenzie, said in an interview from her family’s rural area of Jamaica that Gabby has smiled more and been more talkative since returning home in February. Her personality has brightened from the shy child who had to sit and watch the world go by with no way to keep up.

“Yes, she’s happy,” McKenzie said in a WhatsApp video call earlier this month while chickens squawked in the background. “She can move around ... and do things for herself.”

Though Gabby is a long way from running and playing or even walking without the aid of braces or a walker, it has been a remarkable transformation for a young girl growing up in poverty who couldn’t even attend school for the longest time.

The series of events that led to this dramatic shift in her life were set in motion by sheer happenstance. Sue Miles, a retired school counselor from Buckingham County who splits her time between Virginia and Jamaica, was on the Caribbean island in January 2020, walking to volunteer at a high school, when she stopped to say “Good morning!” to a woman selling candy, cookies and soft drinks on the side of the road.

As she walked over, Miles noticed a little girl dressed in denim overalls sitting in a wooden chair behind the woman. Gabby had big eyes, Miles recalls, but was quiet and subdued. Miles asked why the girl wasn’t in school, and the woman — the child’s grandmother — explained she was not allowed to attend school because of her physical disability.

From that moment, Miles, described as “tenacious” by more than one friend, was on the case.

***

I wrote about Miles and Gabby in December 2021, a story that outlined how Miles, a former Peace Corps volunteer in Jamaica who came to love the place, had made it her mission to find a way for Gabby to attend school, which she did with the help of an aide. Miles raised money and made friends, securing a wheelchair for Gabby, leg braces and therapy. She advocated for Gabby with physicians, driving her hours to Kingston for appointments, and learned the only way she would ever walk would be to undergo surgery unavailable to her in Jamaica.

So, Miles started working on that.

There was an incredible tangle of bureaucratic red tape and paperwork Miles had to persevere through, but she did and this is the result: Miles flew with Gabby to the United States in October, making a brief stopover in Buckingham and then driving her to South Carolina, where she would undergo surgery at Shriners Children’s Greenville, a hospital that provides specialty medical care to children, regardless of their ability to pay, which Gabby couldn’t.

The logistics of the trip were made possible by Childspring International, an Atlanta-based nonprofit whose mission is to make life-changing surgeries available for children from developing countries. Childspring International took care of Gabby’s medical visa, covered her airfare and arranged for her to stay with a family near Greenville for several months, before and after surgery.

The Baxley family, which includes a daughter Gabby’s age, was amazing, Miles said.

“When I walked into the Baxleys’ home with Gabby on my hip, I almost started crying,” Miles said. “I knew as soon as I walked in that Gabby was in the most wonderful place. It’s hard to explain ... but it was a warm, inviting, loving home, and I knew Gabby was going to be OK.

“And she was.”

Besides getting Gabby to all of her therapy sessions (and even dental visits) and welcoming her into their family celebrations of Thanksgiving and Christmas, the Baxleys arranged tutoring for Gabby, introduced her to “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and the world of Barbies, and kept in touch with Gabby’s mother back in Jamaica, calling her almost every day to let her know how Gabby was doing.

“They take the best care of her,” McKenzie said, in appreciation, “and they love her.”

Miles, too, is grateful for the Baxleys and for all who have helped Gabby: the Shriners, Childspring International, her friends and family in Buckingham who were the first to donate money to assist Gabby, the stranger who contacted her after reading the earlier story and gave her a check that led to the construction of a 250-foot-long cement walkway to Gabby’s home on a steep, rocky hillside. Gabby cannot walk much of it on her own yet — her current braces lock at the knee, to give her stability, and she’s still learning the mechanics of walking — but maybe one day.

Gabby must still wear leg braces and use a walker to get around. Limited as she might be, she can do so many more things than she could before. She can dress herself, her mother said, and move around their home. She can climb into bed with the help of a wooden bench that allows her to reach the tall bed. Upon her return to school, her classmates gathered and applauded for her as she walked past them — they had never seen her walk — to her class.

Little steps. Big strides.

***

Gabby will outgrow the leg braces she now uses, but when she needs new ones, the Shriners will provide them at no charge until she is 18, flying Gabby and her mother to the United States and arranging lodging for as long as needed for fittings and everything else.

Relatedly, Childspring International is now trying to build a partnership in Jamaica to provide medical services to children there rather than bring them to the United States. It would be more efficient and more children could be helped, said Katherine Mallory, the organization’s program director.

“Jamaica has such a dearth of pediatric services,” she said. “There is only one public hospital ... and there’s a years-long waiting list, so unless you have an urgent, life-threatening (situation), you’re going to be waiting a long time.”

The development was “definitely inspired by working with Gabby,” she said, and “the fact we have a number of kids from Jamaica consistently coming through our doors and no capacity to treat them locally.”

Like a lot of other children who experience life-changing medical care, Gabby says she wants to be a doctor when she grows up. Whatever Gabby winds up doing, Miles said, “I feel great for Gabby in her life. I want her to keep going forward.”

Gabby has taken those first steps down that path, and now she has something she didn’t have a year ago: a chance.

As we talked the other day, I asked Gabby how she felt when she was cheered by her classmates as she walked past them for the first time. She is still a child of few words, particularly around strangers, but one was all she needed.

“Happy,” she said.

PHOTOS: In the aftermath of life-changing surgery, 9-year-old Gabby is happy and walking