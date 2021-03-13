Lohmann: Keeping the music live during the pandemic with virtual shows, such as Shockoe Sessions Live!

In the weeks leading up to his February show at In Your Ear Studios in Shockoe Bottom, Rodney Stith was a bundle of excitement and giddy anticipation.
“My heart was beating,” recalled Stith, 51, a smooth singer from Petersburg who is no novice when it comes to the music business, but wide-eyed enough to recognize a golden opportunity when it comes along.
The In Your Ear gig — one of the studio’s weekly Shockoe Sessions Live! streaming series — would be a showcase for his new songs, his band and himself, and, in a year of pandemic, a rare chance to perform live for an audience, even if that audience would be at the other end of laptops, tables and phones.
The show went exceedingly well, and a month later Stith’s voice still brims with joy and gratitude when he talks about that night.
“That show was my Super Bowl and my Wrestlemania,” he said with a laugh, noting much of the credit goes to his band, Soul Foundation, and saxophonist James “Saxsmo” Gate who joined them that evening. “That night was magical. We’re still riding high off it.”
With venues of all sizes closed or limited, Super Bowl moments have been few for musicians, who rely on live performances to make their way. For them, the past year has been largely a lost one.
Virtual shows, such as Shockoe Sessions Live!, have cropped up online around the country and locally (Tip Jar RVA is another) as a way to keep live music in front of audiences and to raise a few dollars — as well as awareness — through online donations to help keep the musicians going.
Live performance is the “bread and butter” for a musician, said Stith, who calls himself “The Soul Singer.” Songwriting is critical, of course, as is studio work, particularly when making a new album as Stith was for much of the past year, but that’s only part of the equation.
“It’s hard when you don’t have that avenue to perform,” said Stith. “You want to be able to present your song live.”
The opportunity to play at In Your Ear, with a state-of-the-art sound system already in place was something of a dream. No amps or mics or technical aspects to worry with. All they had to do was show up, and, as he put it, “just play!”
“It’s a good platform for us independent artists,” he said.
***
In addition to its recording work, In Your Ear also has become an occasional concert venue, hosting intimate shows a few times a year, first in association with JAMinc, a volunteer-run nonprofit that promotes music education and appreciation, and later with its own Shockoe Sessions, free shows featuring local musicians in “business meets art” sort of gatherings that led to friendships and alliances that were beneficial to all sides.
“A lot of amazing things fell out of that,” said Carlos Chafin, who co-founded In Your Ear in 1990 with the late Robbin Thompson. “But then COVID came along. Now what? What do we do?”
The answer proved to be Shockoe Sessions Live!
Chafin had always wanted to add a video component as a way to broaden the reach beyond the few dozen in the studio audience. Now seemed to be the time with so many bands idled by the pandemic, losing income and momentum and some of them not having played live shows since last February. “Heart-wrenching,” Chafin called it.
So, Chafin and the studio bought what gear they could, borrowed the rest and enlisted a crew of volunteers to run the video production in a physically distanced manner when everyone is in the studio.
“We don’t have any means of making any money on this, but I knew the bands really needed to play somewhere somehow,” Chafin said. “Let’s just jump in the deep end: Let’s do this every week!”
Chafin laughed when he said that last part, knowing how daunting and ridiculous it might have sounded, but that’s exactly what they’ve done since last June: produced a live show every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. on the In Your Ear Facebook page. All past shows are available on the Shockoe Sessions Live! YouTube channel.
Shockoe Sessions Live! has featured a variety of music. “From gospel to jazz,” Chafin says. “We mix it all up.” One thing that hasn’t been an issue is booking local bands. There is a wealth of them in the area, and shows are booked into May.
“All the bands are playing original music, and 95 percent of them are five blocks from here,” Chafin said, noting how many good musicians reside in Church Hill, Shockoe Bottom and in other nearby neighborhoods. “It’s crazy.
“I knew we had a lot going on here, but when we got into this, my eyes were really opened. It’s incredible what we’ve got around here. I’d put us up against Austin in a second. We’ve got everything they’ve got and more.”
The shows tend to attract 50 to 150 viewers during the live streaming, but many more watch later at their leisure. The Rodney Stith and the Soul Foundation show, for example, is up to more than 1,200 views.
There is no admission, of course, but viewers are encouraged to leave something in the virtual tip jar for the musicians. So far, more than $15,000 has been raised in tips, Chafin said. He doesn’t see Shockoe Sessions Live! going away, even as the pandemic eases and things return to something closer to normal, though he would love to secure sponsorships to help keep it going.
“It’s too good to go away,” he said. “It’s really a cool thing, and we have a lot of fun doing it.
“One of the few happy outcomes of this whole mess.”
There are even plans to branch out. The May 25 episode of SSL! will be a mini-version of Bize’s opera “Carmen,” to be staged by performers from Capitol Opera Richmond.
***
Ali Thibodeau had landed a spot performing at the annual South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin last March and was preparing for that highly coveted gig when COVID-19 started rolling across the country and the festival was canceled.
“You know, it’s funny, I feel like I haven’t even let myself think about it,” Thibodeau said with a laugh in a phone interview as she walked in Church Hill on a recent spring-like day. “It’s like a coping thing. I know it’s going to come crashing down at some point.”
The pandemic has left Thibodeau, an indie rock singer-songwriter who performs as Deau Eyes, in the same situation as many musicians: “making lemonade,” as she put it, “out of some really weird lemons.”
Her appearance in an episode of Shockoe Sessions Live! in December was a nice, tall glass of lemonade. Besides it being a good excuse for her band to get together again, after not having played a show since last February, Thibodeau said the show “felt so invigorating.
“It was like a little bit of a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel,” she said. “It was like, OK, we’re figuring this out.
“Just having the [In Your Ear] crew in the room, I can’t even describe to you the feeling of playing for other people again. I really get emotional just thinking about this.”
Artists must “learn to be scrappy” to survive anyway, says Thibodeau, who is living proof — her online bio lists more than two dozen jobs she’s held, including actress, choreographer, truck driver, waitress, construction worker, painter and Zumba instructor — but that theory has been put to a severe test over the past year.
She’s spent the sabbatical away from performing to recharge. She’s put out her debut album — “Let It Leave” — made music videos for each song on the album and otherwise tried to remain creative.
“There are things we’re doing to nourish ourselves artistically that I think are going to be really impactful,” she said of musicians in general. “I know I’m not the only one.”
The upshot is a lot of musicians with “all of this creative energy that we’re just dying to put to use.”
When she allows herself to think about South by Southwest, it’s in this way: “I really hope we get to do that down the line. It’s definitely a bucket list thing.”
***
It was only 2018 — after a 30-year career in the grocery business came to an end when the supermarket chain he worked for was sold — that Rodney Stith poured himself full-time into music. He had a decision to make: find a similar job in retail or pursue his music. He had been playing and singing since before high school in Petersburg and had made himself into a songwriter, but he had never before given music a full-time shot. Now was his chance.
Though he eventually had to find other work to pay the bills — his new “day” job wound up being an overnight gig for the U.S. Postal Service — he found fulfillment in music, a path ahead and some local renown, twice having won the Grand Jury Prize in the music category at the Richmond International Film Festival. Along the way, he also has come to terms with something that has bedeviled him his entire life (though not, he said, while singing): a speech impediment. Finally letting others know about his personal battle with stuttering was a liberating step.
“Changed my life,” he said.
Now, he is more confident and comfortable — though he likens it to wearing “a brand new outfit:’ he wonders what people think when they see him now. He has spent the past year writing songs and working on a new album, resetting goals and plans, and, in a way, rededicating himself to his music. He has played a number of virtual shows, similar to Shockoe Sessions Live!, which have helped him see what might be possible for his music career. (One career goal: appearing on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” concert series.)
Meantime, though, as he waits for things to fully open, the married father of three, while keeping his music going, is still working the overnight at the post office.
“It’s a lot of work, man,” he said. “It’s hard, but I’m determined to make it happen.”
But this is also a man who doesn’t rattle easily, someone who has, in his words, “paid his dues” for a lifetime. Not even a year of tumult in terms of the pandemic and racial injustice has knocked him off course.
As he has told his band: “Don’t worry until you see me worry,” he says, “and you’ll never see me worry.”
(804) 649-6639