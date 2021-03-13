Lohmann: Keeping the music live during the pandemic with virtual shows, such as Shockoe Sessions Live!

“There are things we’re doing to nourish ourselves artistically that I think are going to be really impactful,” she said of musicians in general. “I know I’m not the only one.”

The upshot is a lot of musicians with “all of this creative energy that we’re just dying to put to use.”

When she allows herself to think about South by Southwest, it’s in this way: “I really hope we get to do that down the line. It’s definitely a bucket list thing.”

***

It was only 2018 — after a 30-year career in the grocery business came to an end when the supermarket chain he worked for was sold — that Rodney Stith poured himself full-time into music. He had a decision to make: find a similar job in retail or pursue his music. He had been playing and singing since before high school in Petersburg and had made himself into a songwriter, but he had never before given music a full-time shot. Now was his chance.