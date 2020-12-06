Lohmann: Leaving (running-shoe) footprints and taking pictures, the story of a book about James River Park

“I just love James River Park,” Draper said. “I grew up in Stratford Hills, near Riverside Drive. I swam in the river, canoed in the river and fished in the river. I just grew up with the James River.

“It’s been a labor of love taking pictures. I didn’t start out to do a book. I was just taking pictures, and it just kind of evolved. Somebody said, ‘You should do a book,’ and I thought, well, OK, I’ll give it a try. I had no idea what I was getting into,” he said with a laugh.

“When I’m running in the park and taking pictures, I could be a thousand miles away, out in the woods,” he said. “It’s just amazing that you can be in the city and feel like you’re away from it all.”

When he first started thinking in terms of a book, Draper was still living in Short Pump and driving into the city for his runs through the park. Last year, he and wife, Deedee, purchased a town house in Oregon Hill — with a nice view of the James.

“I wake up in the morning, lift my head and I can look out the glass double-door and see the river,” he said. “We just love it here.”