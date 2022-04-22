Lohmann: Life and death and a young woman's long-delayed dream of a dollhouse

Growing up, Julie Poland developed a fascination with all things Victorian.

Her parents believe she got it from an aunt, Eleanor Redfield, and a neighbor, Debbie Bohn, who introduced her to several Victorian magazines, which Julie read from cover to cover and saved. At the end of the year, her parents recalled, she would cut out pictures and articles she liked and store them in files.

One year, she held a Victorian-era Christmas tea, and made Victorian-era decorations and food.

“We all dressed up,” said her mother, Jerry Poland. “It was really fun.”

But nothing quite compared to what happened after her fancy was captured by an illustration of a beautiful Victorian house she came across while leafing through a magazine while she was in high school.

She went to her dad, Jim Poland, who taught physiology at the Medical College of Virginia, and was an amateur woodworker who had built dollhouses years earlier for Julie and her sister, Jenny, and she asked if he thought they could build a dollhouse that looked like the one in the magazine.

“He told her to draw up the plans, and he would build it,” Jerry said.

Julie drew up scaled plans for an exquisite dollhouse that had a front and back – the illustration that first inspired her was depicted from the front only – and a fully furnished interior she developed from her imagination.

She began purchasing building materials and collecting pieces of miniature furniture and furnishings. She designed the house to be viewed two ways: when the front and back halves are pushed together, side-by-side, the exterior appears to be an intact home; when the halves are wheeled apart, the house’s numerous interior rooms and hallways are exposed.

Once her father completed the framework for the house, Julie, a 1987 graduate of Monacan High who later earned a degree in nursing from VCU’s School of Nursing in 1991, attached the roof shingles and began painting the house and window frames and ordering a few pieces of miniature furniture, as she had elaborate plans for the interior. However, before she could tackle the inside of the house she was killed in a traffic crash in 1995. She was 26. At the time of her death, Poland was working as an oncology nurse at Johnston-Willis Hospital.

Jim Poland says he was merely a carpenter and didn’t have “the Victorian expertise that was required” to bring their project to completion. He also didn’t have the heart.

“It was hard to work on it, I’ll admit,” he said.

So, the dollhouse sat, largely untouched, frozen in time, in the family’s Bon Air basement. For 19 years. The Polands wanted the dollhouse completed, in the way Julie had dreamed, but they weren’t sure how to proceed – until 2014 when a friend put them in touch with Vicky Bickel, a Hanover artist with a love of miniatures. (It turned out Jim Poland and Bickel knew each other years ago from passing each other in the halls of MCV’s Sanger Hall, where Bickel worked in a research laboratory for a while but he was not aware of Bickel’s artistic background.)

Bickel met with the Polands. They told her about the project, and she told them about her work and showed them the only dollhouse she had ever created. Something clicked, and the Polands commissioned Bickel to take on the project.

“We were all kind of blindly on faith saying, ‘Let’s try this,’” Bickel said.

At first, Bickel and the Polands thought an hourly rate would work best as far as compensating Bickel for her time, but Bickel quickly realized that wouldn’t be practical as she found herself working a few minutes here and there or sporadic hours around her day job, and it was difficult to keep track.

“I also came to the conclusion that my commitment to the completion [of the dollhouse] was more rooted in the emotional bond I felt for the Polands so I offered to do the work for free,” Bickel said, noting the Polands covered her studio rent at the Hanover Arts & Activities Center in Ashland where she worked on the dollhouse as well as the cost of the materials purchased for the project.

For guidance, Bickel had Julie’s original inspiration, the painting in the magazine by artist Sue Wall, who is a New York artist who paints custom commissioned portraits of many subjects, including homes featuring Victorian architecture. (I contacted Wall by phone who, of course, was completely unaware of the dollhouse but said she was “honored to be a small part of this story.”)

Bickel also had Julie’s drawings and notes with her ideas for each room, in addition to conversations with Jim, Jerry and Jenny.

The attention to detail –- in Julie’s original plans and Bickel’s follow-through – is astounding. Bickel’s background is in graphic arts, but in the beginning she thought she wanted to be an architect, an aspiration that came in handy in completing the dollhouse that came to be known as The Julianna.

The house has 65 exterior windows and doors. Among those were a couple of openings that would not accommodate pre-made, insertable doors so Bickel had to hand-build those, including a set of working French doors with transom windows, as well as stained-glass windows, leading into the conservatory.

She made the curtains, valences and tiny bed linens. Toothpicks painted gold hold down carpet on the stairs. She fashioned the turrets from pieces of jewelry and metal.

She created individual “bricks” for the two identical chimneys by painstakingly cutting out pieces of egg cartons (there are about 700 bricks in each chimney), used actual copper flashing around the base of the chimneys and topped them with stacks that are thread spools that belonged to Bickel’s grandmother who was born in 1895, just before the end of the Victorian Era.

There was math involved when it came to figuring out the placement of gingerbread and support for porches, negotiating the multitude of angles in the house’s intricate design, and even determining how to transport the sizable house that is – when both halves are pushed together -- roughly 6 feet wide, 6 feet long and 7 feet tall.

Julie had collected some furnishings before her death, but Bickel had to search out the rest of the furniture, wallpaper, rugs, paint, light fixtures and anything else for the myriad interior spaces: besides distinctly different bedrooms, there’s the aforementioned conservatory, a studio, a sewing room, even in a hidden staircase.

“I tried to match what Julie had wished for,” Bickel said.

You get the picture: This took a lot of time. Days, months and years. Seven years, in fact.

The first couple of years were mostly painting and building walls or stairs, Bickel said. Up until a year ago, she had to work around her full-time job at the Episcopal Diocese of Virginia. She would work on the dollhouse on weekends. During the pandemic, she able to spend six hours or more a day , six days a week, on the dollhouse, as she brought the dollhouse to completion.

Every Sunday night, Bickel would check in with the Polands and let them know about the progress of the prior week, always talking about how Julie and her hopes for the house. The weekly chats made Bickel feel a part of the Poland family. She also came to believe “Julie has been with us every step of the way.”

“This has been the most magical journey,” Bickel said.

The dollhouse is finished now, finally, fulfilling Julie’s dream and theirs. It resides at Bickel’s studio for now, but they hope to find a permanent home for it in a public setting where, Jim Poland said, “It will be on display for a lot of people to see and enjoy.”

They are open to suggestions.

The Julianna “never fails to bring a gasp of awe to all who see her,” Bickel said.

And the best thing about all of this?

“This is about Julie,” said Bickel. “A dream never dies.”