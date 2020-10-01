Lohmann: 'Life in a news desert': In Caroline County, the loss of a newspaper hits home

“When the only newspaper in town goes down, my thought was, ‘I don’t have a lot of experience, but I’m better than nothing,’” said Tony Ares, a pastor who had done podcasting but had no formal training in journalism before he started The Virginia Connection.

Ares and his wife, Kim, kept the publication going for about a year before it became too much in terms of financial losses and long hours. They struggled to build an audience that could sustain them, in part because even though he tried to produce news that was “objective” and “down the middle,” he said he discovered “people are looking for affirmation, not information.”

Ares said in a phone interview this week that The Virginia Connection still has a Facebook page as he and his wife attempt to reboot and turn their enterprise into a statewide news aggregator, along the lines of Drudge Report. He discovered what others who have been in the newspaper business for much longer already know: “It’s tough,” he said.

For those not in the business, it’s understandable they do not necessarily realize what goes into producing a newspaper, Mathews said, and to take the finished product for granted.