Lohmann: 'Life in a news desert': In Caroline County, the loss of a newspaper hits home

A longtime newspaper editor who left the business for academia, Nick Mathews didn’t quite know what to expect when he embarked on his master’s thesis: a report on the aftermath in a community where its only newspaper shut down after almost a century.
“As a former journalist and somebody who cares about the craft and the industry, I kind of worried a little bit that I was going to walk in and people were going to say, ‘We don’t miss it at all,’ that the shuttering of the newspaper didn’t have any impact on their lives,” Mathews said in a phone interview. “The report obviously showed that’s not the case.”
His report, “Life in a news desert,” was published Tuesday in “Journalism,” an international, peer-reviewed journal. It stemmed from interviews he conducted in Caroline County in 2019, a year after The Caroline Progress ceased publication. One resident told Mathews, “Life is harder” without the paper.
Mathews’ report is at once disheartening and heartening, at least in the sense that residents of a community that no longer have a newspaper realize what they lost. However, it doesn’t change the fact these are, you might say, challenging times for those of us in the newspaper business – for numerous reasons, including declining advertising revenue and circulation and dramatic changes in the way readers consume news -- and that what happened in Caroline is playing out across America.
According to “The Expanding News Desert,” a database compiled by the University of North Carolina ‘s Hussman School of Journalism and Media, there were 113 daily and weekly newspapers in Virginia in 2019, compared to 155 in 2004. Six counties, including Caroline, don’t have even one.
Nationwide, more than one-fourth of the country’s newspapers have disappeared in the last 15 years, according to a 2020 report by the Hussman School. Then came the pandemic, and the resulting economic impact is still playing out.
The diminished local news landscape is well-documented. What Mathews believe was less-documented was the sociological impact on communities that had become “news deserts.”
Mathews, 41, worked for almost 20 years in the news business, at papers such as the Daily Press in Newport News, the Houston Chronicle and most recently in Charlottesville, where he was the editor-in-chief at The Daily Progress and was the Central Virginia Regional Editor for BH Media. He left in 2016, completed his master's degree and is now a second-year PhD student at the University of Minnesota, though because of the pandemic he is still living in Charlottesville.
The Caroline Progress, a weekly newspaper that had published for 99 years, closed in March 2018, its publisher saying the paper “was no longer commercially viable.” Mathews visited the county midway between Richmond and Fredericksburg in early 2019, interviewing residents at length about the loss of the paper. Though newspaper readers often are seen as an older demographic, Mathews’ study included interviews with residents ages 37 to 86.
Although some residents complained about how diminished the newspaper had become in later years, having even moved its offices from Bowling Green to Ashland, a regretful reality set in once it was gone. (It should be noted complaining about newspapers is a time-honored tradition, sort of like griping about the weather.)
After the paper was gone, residents said they missed news about local government (no one reported on board meetings), schools, businesses and community events. One interviewee missed the county’s signature annual festival because the newspaper’s usual coverage was no longer around as a reminder.
Even though such information is widely available online, albeit from separate sources and requiring varying degrees of sleuthing, one participant in the study noted, “We’re more connected now than ever before, but it’s harder to get information. You might have to ‘like’ 20 different Facebook groups or pages to get the same information that you used to get from one source.” Another said, “If you want to be informed, you can be informed. But it takes a whole lot more on your part to be informed. It’s not easy like it used to be. Life is harder in Caroline County without the Caroline Progress.”
In general, participants said they felt a sense of loss of community with the passing of the paper.
Mathews found enterprising residents attempting to work around the loss of the newspaper. Informational flyers were placed at the Bowling Green post office to let people know about local events. The Virginia Connection, which at first was an online-only community news site and later added a weekly printed version, launched three months after the Progress shut down.
“When the only newspaper in town goes down, my thought was, ‘I don’t have a lot of experience, but I’m better than nothing,’” said Tony Ares, a pastor who had done podcasting but had no formal training in journalism before he started The Virginia Connection.
Ares and his wife, Kim, kept the publication going for about a year before it became too much in terms of financial losses and long hours. They struggled to build an audience that could sustain them, in part because even though he tried to produce news that was “objective” and “down the middle,” he said he discovered “people are looking for affirmation, not information.”
Ares said in a phone interview this week that The Virginia Connection still has a Facebook page as he and his wife attempt to reboot and turn their enterprise into a statewide news aggregator, along the lines of Drudge Report. He discovered what others who have been in the newspaper business for much longer already know: “It’s tough,” he said.
For those not in the business, it’s understandable they do not necessarily realize what goes into producing a newspaper, Mathews said, and to take the finished product for granted.
“I think that’s the case of journalism overall is that readers all across the country take what they’re reading for granted,” he said. “That there are resources, that there’s money, that there’s love, that there’s heart, that there’s care behind this product. I think the people in Caroline County who may have taken that for granted realized they shouldn’t have once it shuttered.”
Newspapers provide information, of course, but they also serve as a thread that can help stitch a community together. Mathews found the people he interviewed in Caroline didn’t feel as connected to their community or to each other and felt more isolated.
“My greatest fear is this report represents hundreds of communities,” Mathews said. “This really shows what life is like without a newspaper, without a strong news organization. As someone who loves newspapers and loves journalists … I know it’s heartbreaking to read.”
