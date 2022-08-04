Lohmann: 'Magical' ride comes to end for Glen Allen man, who raises more than $100,000 for Sportable

“Thrilled” might be an understatement to describe Dan T. Schmitt’s mood when he called from the side of the road in Massachusetts.

He used words such as “amazing” and “magical” and said he kept getting “stronger and stronger” which is noteworthy when you’re 62 and nearing the end of a 4,800-mile cross-country bike ride about two weeks ahead of schedule. Something else buoyed his spirits: he surpassed his goal to raise $100,000 for Sportable, a Richmond nonprofit that provides sporting opportunities for athletes with physical disabilities and visual impairments.

“It feels so great to be riding in, knowing that we’ve accomplished that big goal for Sportable,” he said. “That just feels so incredible.”

As of Wednesday, the fundraising total for his ride had reached $116,000. (He’s well-familiar with the good work of Sportable as he’s volunteered with the organization over the years and his wife, Cindy, works for Sportable as development director.)

Schmitt, who lives in Glen Allen and recently retired as president of HHHunt Corp., a real estate developer, left Anacortes, Wash., north of Seattle, on May 21, as noted in my original story.

He pedaled into Bar Harbor, Maine, on July 26, completing the coast-to-coast portion of the trip, though he always planned to ride an additional 300 miles into Boston.

We chatted by phone Monday morning, as he was closing in on Boston. That afternoon, he arrived at Seven Cycles, the company that manufactured his bike and is headquartered just outside Boston, where Schmitt was celebrated with champagne and ice cream.

Sportable executive director Hunter Leemon, who has said Sportable is “blown away by the generous support of our community who rallied together to help us reach an unbelievable fundraising goal,” met Schmitt outside Boston and pedaled with him the final day.

Schmitt had riding partners occasionally throughout the trip. His brother Paul pedaled with him through Montana, and other cyclists joined him at times, and he was befriended by countless others along the way.

“People rescued me all the time,” he said. “They invited me into their houses when it was pouring down rain. I sat around large dinner tables with total strangers and just had great conversations.

“[The trip] was super hard, difficult and challenging, and I ran into a lot of mechanical issues, some weather issues and navigational issues. But that’s part of it: just kind of figuring out how to keep going, solve your problems and move forward. But the far bigger part of it was just meeting these people and just seeing the good in humanity.”

Later, he added, “It has been quite a ride through America and literally through the heart of humanity. Very lucky to see how good they both are.”

Schmitt noted that he believes he “stopped at every lemonade stand in America that I passed” and chatted with the kids who were operating them. No stop was more meaningful than the one on his ride between Bar Harbor and Boston where he found two little girls, under the watchful eyes of their mother and grandfather, selling lemonade. Fifty cents a cup (“+ free cookie,” the sign read).

“I bought several cups of lemonade, and they asked if I was riding for a cause, and I told them about Sportable,” he said. “They reached into their shoebox and gave me all the cash, and said, ‘You take this. We’d be honored to help you.’ I said, ‘No, no, that’s yours.’ They said, ‘We insist. Take this and help people. We’re inspired by what you’re doing.’”

Schmitt said his ride was filled with “magic moments like that every single day.”

“Every day it was just great adventures and great people and great stories.”