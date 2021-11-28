Lohmann: Making history in harmony, Virginians Barbershop Chorus welcomes women, perseveres through pandemic and celebrates holidays with unusual show

This is the time of year when the Virginians Barbershop Chorus usually would be putting the finishing touches on its Christmas show.

This year, though, any last-minute polishing of the harmonizing will come not in rehearsals but on the computer, where longtime director Mike Wallen is spearheading the effort to piece together video of past performances, along with three additional holiday songs that feature parts recorded by members at home and then are merged into a seamless piece. It’s not a simple process to stitch everything together, and it’s certainly not Wallen’s preferred musical method of ringing in the holidays, but he wasn’t about to miss another Christmas after last year’s program was canceled because of the pandemic.

“We desperately missed singing for our audience,” Wallen said.

By this past September, when the chorus hadn’t been able to resume in-person rehearsals, it became clear producing a live show for Christmas wasn’t going to be possible, so the Virginians moved to Plan B: a free “virtual show." "Home for Christmas" will debut on YouTube and Facebook on Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. and then will remain available for viewing.