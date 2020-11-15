Lohmann: Musical path leads college cellist from Chesterfield to national songwriting award

His musical inspirations range from Leonard Bernstein to Frank Ocean with a lot of names and genres in between.

Besides piano and cello, Jones is proficient on stand-up bass, electric guitar and electric bass.

“If it has a string, I can probably learn to play it,” he says – and even sings on occasion, particularly the R&B-style tunes he enjoys writing.

“I’m an OK singer at best,” he said. “I plan on taking vocal lessons soon if I can afford it.”

Jones was a junior in high school in spring 2019 when he approached Richmond Symphony cellist Schuyler Slack for lessons, expressing his intention of auditioning for music schools. Slack worked with him on technique and practice approach. After a month, he was accepted into the Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra. This year, he was awarded a music scholarship to UNCG.

“To me, what distinguishes Adam is his drive and curiosity to play and understand all forms of music,” Slack wrote in an email. “He would come into his lessons telling me about the various masterclasses he watched by famous cellists on YouTube.