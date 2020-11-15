Lohmann: Musical path leads college cellist from Chesterfield to national songwriting award

Quarantining on campus hasn’t been too bad for Adam Jones, a freshman at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro who is having to isolate because he came in contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.
The apartment he relocated to is an upgrade from his dorm room (“I can’t believe people are living like this on campus,” he said with a laugh and in amazement as he described the amenities that include a private bathroom and walk-in closet), and food is being delivered to his door.
“I can’t complain,” said Jones, who learned he needed to quarantine only hours before we were scheduled to talk last Thursday.
Best of all, he’s not sick or at least has no symptoms. Jones, an accomplished musician who graduated last spring from Clover Hill High in Chesterfield and is now a cello performance major at UNCG, said he was feeling fine the last time I checked in with him Sunday.
He went into quarantine prepared for a stay that could last a couple of weeks. He brought along his cello and a couple of guitars, and, with time on his hands and no place to go, he plans to serenade his new neighbors with concertos and sonatas (as long as they don’t mind). When he’s not playing, he will “probably just sit here and write music.”
He’s good at that, too.
Jones, 18, is among 13 winners of the National Endowment for the Arts’ Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge. The winners were announced in September, and Jones and the others have spent the week since being coached by professional musical theater artists, helping them hone their original songs into Broadway-ready compositions. Each song will then be recorded by Broadway musicians and vocalists for a compilation album. Jones hopes to use his original composition as a launching pad for a full-length theatrical show.
Jones has been working, via Zoom, with Michael R. Jackson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning writer and composer, and Patrick Sulken, an arranger, orchestrator, and Broadway music director.
“I’m not going to lie, I was terrified for the first two meetings,” Jones said with a laugh, thinking back to the slight intimidation he felt about working with seasoned Broadway pros. “I was shaking.”
At this point, though, he’s simply grateful, and he views the opportunity to work with mentors who have achieved success at such young ages as both instructive and inspiring.
“It makes me realize,” he said, “that could be me.”
Jones, 18, has been playing music since he was 4 years old – when his first instrument was a toy piano. He was taking formal piano lessons by age 6, and moved on to cello in middle school. He was a leading cellist for his school orchestra as well as in the Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra program.
His musical inspirations range from Leonard Bernstein to Frank Ocean with a lot of names and genres in between.
Besides piano and cello, Jones is proficient on stand-up bass, electric guitar and electric bass.
“If it has a string, I can probably learn to play it,” he says – and even sings on occasion, particularly the R&B-style tunes he enjoys writing.
“I’m an OK singer at best,” he said. “I plan on taking vocal lessons soon if I can afford it.”
Jones was a junior in high school in spring 2019 when he approached Richmond Symphony cellist Schuyler Slack for lessons, expressing his intention of auditioning for music schools. Slack worked with him on technique and practice approach. After a month, he was accepted into the Richmond Symphony Youth Orchestra. This year, he was awarded a music scholarship to UNCG.
“To me, what distinguishes Adam is his drive and curiosity to play and understand all forms of music,” Slack wrote in an email. “He would come into his lessons telling me about the various masterclasses he watched by famous cellists on YouTube.
“When I asked him to change something in his playing he would try to access a deeper understanding of why and put it in context with observations that certain changes in articulation would make a passage more ‘Haydnesque’ or adding more vibrato to a passage would make it sound ‘too much like Strauss,’” said Slack, who is a member of the cello faculty at Randolph-Macon College. “He would regularly drop technical terms in lessons that I hadn’t heard since my college music history class. One time I played a piece for him that I was practicing, and he identified the compositional technique of the piece as ‘tintinnabuli,’ which isn’t something you would expect most high schoolers to know. When I asked him where he learned that word he looked at me confidently and said, ‘I do my research.’”
In the meantime, Jones also moved into composing and arranging, having produced, engineered and mixed music for student films, as well as original music he hopes to record next semester with classmates at UNCG.
For his entry in the NEA contest, his song, “A Father’s Fear/Mardi Gras,” came with a back story set in the mid-20th century New Orleans. In Jones’ words: “A tall, well-dressed Black man named Quincy steps off a train. Quincy is from a well-off family in upstate New York that has roots in New Orleans. He has returned to the city with a sense of duty to serve as an educator for poor children there. The song starts with Quincy's father, Robert, worrying about his son's safety in the Deep South. As the music changes to a New Orleans jazz sound, Quincy gets caught up in a Mardi Gras parade that despite the festiveness, confronts him with racial realities and reflections.”
As part of the entry, Jones gathered musician friends to record the song last February in a practice room at Clover Hill.
“Basically, one mic and a dream,” he said with a laugh. “That’s all I had.”
Apparently, it was sufficient.
Jackson, the award-winning writer and composer who has been working with him, said in a text message that Jones “has demonstrated deep intelligence and artistry with his approach to the music and lyrics, even doing his own orchestrations. He’s a very talented young man and I look forward to seeing his future work.”
Jones said he wouldn't have reached this point without the sacrifice of his mother, Alaida, who encouraged him, and made sure he had instruments and lessons as he was growing up. She now manages his music career.
"I wouldn't be a musician if it weren't for her," he said.
Though he’s a cello performance major, he’s on a pre-med career path in part because he enjoys the academic stimulation and also because it would give him a fallback if he ever veered away from music. He also enjoys computer science, which he might pursue if his music doesn’t work out or if he were to get injured, which is always a risk at the highest levels of performing.
“But at the moment I really couldn’t see myself straying off the path of music as a performer, writer and producer,” he said. “All the other stuff is just me being cautious and a bit scared as music is a risky and scary field to go into professionally.”
