Lohmann: New RIchmond community sewing group finds common thread

How did the meeting go?

“People could not have been more welcoming or encouraging,” said Owen, research and information services manager for the Hunton Andrews Kurth law firm. “They said, ‘You are going to learn to sew.’”

And he has.

Members of the group took him to buy supplies and get him started. His first project: a decorative pillow. He’s also made pajama pants. Next up: a shirt.

“I have met some of the most incredible people, really talented,” he said. “It just amazes me how willing people are to share their knowledge and their excitement about sewing.”

Owen said Swerling’s passion for sewing and her dedication to encouraging newcomers played a big role in making him believe he could sew.

Another man in the group, who also is new to sewing, said the same, that Swerling’s enthusiasm is “contagious. It doesn’t matter if your first time touching a sewing machine is your first day with the sewing group, or you’ve been sewing for years. There’s always something to learn, and you’ll have fun and make friends along the way.”

That’s the point. Sewing brought the group together, said member Elle Layman, but it has “grown to something so much more.”

“Karen created a safe and comfortable space for relationships to grow, no matter your background or sewing level,” Layman said. “It’s a way to meet people you would have otherwise never met, and still have something to in common. It’s remarkable what she has done for our community.”