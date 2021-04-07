Lohmann: New 'Road to Freedom' highlights fuller history that needs to be known

By focusing on African American history, Gruber said, Road to Freedom will help dispel the notion that the Civil War was “just a white, male, military story.”

“Many people tend to forget this fuller story of the Civil War,” Gruber said. “I hope the legacy of the Road to Freedom project is that it inspires communities to bring their rich history out and to change the narrative so people … remember people like Mary Peake in Hampton, for example.”

In the years leading up to the Civil War and in defiance of Virginia law, Mary Smith Peake taught enslaved people and free Black people to read. At one point, she taught under what became known as Emancipation Oak, a sprawling tree that still stands near the entrance of Hampton University. In 1863, the year after she died at age 39 of tuberculosis, the oak tree where she held outdoor lessons was the site of a public reading of the Emancipation Proclamation.

Emancipation Oak is one of 100 sites along Road to Freedom, highlighted in a new brochure and an online app that allows anyone anywhere to delve into the history.