Lohmann: Of home-grown tomatoes, hungry squirrels and souvenir T-shirts

I’ve always liked the idea of having a garden in the summer – the idea much more than actually having one.
Part of the reason for usually not having a garden is the lack of a green thumb, but also the lack of sunshine. Our yard is heavily shaded by tall oaks among other types of trees, so it’s a challenge to grow stuff that requires a lot of sun. On the other hand, we have a bumper crop of leaves in the fall, but that’s another sordid tale for another day. (I hate leaves, by the way.)
Anyway, this summer, with a little extra at-home time on my hands because of the pandemic, I decided to give a garden one more try in the front yard, which is better situated for sunlight. I tried tomatoes out there a few years ago, and now I remember why that was somewhat of a fruitless effort. Literally.
Squirrels.
I noticed a half-eaten, still-mostly-green tomato in the driveway, and imagined what sort of exotic creature must have invaded our yard to steal our food. I didn’t have long to imagine because not long after I witnessed a squirrel actually eating one of my tomatoes like an apple. I shooed it away, and it dropped the tomato. When I turned around, it ran back and picked up what was left and scurried off to wherever lawless squirrels hide out.
My wife told me to let it go, consider it a good deed, feeding hungry wildlife.
Whatever.
So, this year, I mixed compost into the soil, dutifully watered the plants through the dry spells and waited patiently. I also hatched an ingenious plan: I would outsmart the squirrels by picking the tomatoes before even the hint of ripeness and hope their work could be completed inside next to a window. Yeah, right. The squirrels were way ahead of me, swiping the tomatoes in all of their utter greenness. I surrender. On the bright side, they haven't touched the cayenne peppers we're growing.
After seeing the most recent tomato plant stripped bare the other afternoon, I decided to retire inside and engage in a more useful sort of gardening: weeding my T-shirt collection.
Some people collect exquisite little mementos from their experiences and travels. I apparently collect souvenir T-shirts. I say “apparently” because it’s not a habit that necessarily reveals itself as you’re doing it, but after a few decades I suddenly discovered I had an overabundance of T-shirts.
I also have the answer to the age-old question: how many T-shirts does one person need?
The answer: not this many
And most of them don’t even fit any more, now that I’ve managed to shed a few pounds, so it was time for some serious editing.
I’m ashamed to disclose the number of shirts I pulled out from shelves and drawers, but they were certainly interesting. Kind of a road map of my life.
The oldest is my “Hermitage Cross Country” T-shirt, now two sizes too small (it’s been a long time and a lot of pounds ago since I ran long distance in high school) and some pitifully faded shade of its original red. But that’s to be expected of a shirt that is dangerously close to 50 years old.
The inventory also includes - but is not limited to - shirts showcasing:
* National parks (Glacier, Death Valley and Mesa Verde) and state parks (Grayson Highlands);
* Events, such as the 1996 Summer Olympics in Atlanta, the Wild Blueberry Festival in Machias, Maine, (I have two of those) and the annual Wayne (Neb.) Chicken Show, which my family visited on our cross-country trip in 2000 and where there was a parade, featuring among other talent, “The Chickendales,” a float full of chunky, gyrating, shirtless men. I recall asking one of the event organizers what was required to become a Chickendale. “About a 40-inch waist,” he replied;
* My active lifestyle (the Appalachian Trail) a slew of YMCA soccer coach shirts (in a rainbow of colors; I coached a lot of seasons), as well as my inactive lifestyle (“Dead Horse Ale,” commemorating a beer I liked in Utah);
* Speaking of an inactive lifestyle, there is a shirt for the Frog Level Yacht Club, which I purchased at the quirky little general store in the crossroads community of Frog Level, in Tazewell County, where there are no yachts and little water. The logo for the FLYC? A frog sitting on a bar stool, wearing a sailor’s cap and holding a bottle of beer;
* Cities, such as San Francisco and Vail, Colo., and states, such as New Hampshire and Florida. The Florida one is from the 1980s, when I lived there, and it’s a simple white T-shirt, featuring an orange outline of the state and the words “Who-Cares.” I seem to recall it was a cleverly sarcastic response to some similar-looking popular T-shirt in the Sunshine State at the time, but it was so clever I don’t remember what it was mocking. But the shirt’s in pretty good shape;
* Concerts, such as the Eagles and Harry Chapin (“Harry, keep the change” is on the front, a nod to the late performer’s fundraising efforts to combat world hunger by using one of the great song lines of all time, from Chapin's "Taxi.") I also have shirts for the Saw Doctors and James Taylor, but I’ve never seen either, which is an indication of a deep and strong T-shirt collection;
* Speaking of music, I have a shirt from the Albert Hash Memorial Band, the mountain music band of the now-defunct Mount Rogers School in Grayson County. Just to show I try to cover all sides of an issue, I also have a shirt – a gift from one of my sisters – from a canoe rental shop that says, “Paddle faster, I hear banjo music.”);
I have shirts from colleges and universities, including the University of Richmond, which I attended, and Virginia Commonwealth University, which I didn’t (but they beat Duke in the NCAA basketball tournament, and my daughter, a VCU alum presented me a shirt with the score on it, so I wear it proudly). I also have a collection of shirts from the University of Kentucky, of which I’ve been a fan for most of my life, and Butler University, which I’m not even sure where it is. I also have a bunch of Princeton shirts from visits to our son, now an alum. Whenever I wear them, I am certain people look at me and know without doubt I’m an imposter.
I have a shirt from Tangier Island and one from a roller coaster at Walt Disney World. Some of the shirts have stains from paint and others from sunscreen. Some, amazingly, don’t have any writing on them at all. What was I thinking? (Though you could ask that about the whole batch of them.)
I’m proud to say I’ve now parted ways with more than half of the shirts (some are still too big, but I’ve kept them for sentimental reasons – or to use as throw blankets).
With that task completed, please excuse me while I head outside. I’ve got some squirrels to feed.
