Lohmann: Of home-grown tomatoes, hungry squirrels and souvenir T-shirts

* Cities, such as San Francisco and Vail, Colo., and states, such as New Hampshire and Florida. The Florida one is from the 1980s, when I lived there, and it’s a simple white T-shirt, featuring an orange outline of the state and the words “Who-Cares.” I seem to recall it was a cleverly sarcastic response to some similar-looking popular T-shirt in the Sunshine State at the time, but it was so clever I don’t remember what it was mocking. But the shirt’s in pretty good shape;

* Concerts, such as the Eagles and Harry Chapin (“Harry, keep the change” is on the front, a nod to the late performer’s fundraising efforts to combat world hunger by using one of the great song lines of all time, from Chapin's "Taxi.") I also have shirts for the Saw Doctors and James Taylor, but I’ve never seen either, which is an indication of a deep and strong T-shirt collection;

* Speaking of music, I have a shirt from the Albert Hash Memorial Band, the mountain music band of the now-defunct Mount Rogers School in Grayson County. Just to show I try to cover all sides of an issue, I also have a shirt – a gift from one of my sisters – from a canoe rental shop that says, “Paddle faster, I hear banjo music.”);